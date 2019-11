When you’ve got as much pull as Tony Parker does, it only makes sense that you get to do cool stuff — like name lion cubs born at the local zoo. Ok, he won a bid to do so at a zoo fundraiser, but that’s what his wealth is for, right? In 2015, he took the opportunity to name a trio of cubs after his family: TP (himself, duh), Axelle (his wife) and Josh (his son). The following year, Tony got to name jaguar cubs born at the zoo, christening them Milan and Liam.Photo by @hisnherphotography via Instagram / _tonyparker09