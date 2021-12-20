20 San Antonio restaurants and bars that closed in 2021

Pandemic-related hardships, lease adjustments and labor shortages took their toll on San Antonio bars and restaurants this year. Sadly, plenty we saw plenty go the way of the dodo.



Casualties included longtime favorites such as The Grill at Leon Springs and Southside BBQ joint Snoga's as well as flashes in the proverbial pan such as Golden Wat Noodle House and House of Má.



We went back to the beginning of the year and tallied 20 Alamo City food and beverage businesses that permanently shuttered this year — all of which left their mark on our culinary history, one plate or cocktail at a time.