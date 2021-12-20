20 San Antonio restaurants and bars that closed in 2021 

Pandemic-related hardships, lease adjustments and labor shortages took their toll on San Antonio bars and restaurants this year. Sadly, plenty we saw plenty go the way of the dodo.
Casualties included longtime favorites such as The Grill at Leon Springs and Southside BBQ joint Snoga's as well as flashes in the proverbial pan such as Golden Wat Noodle House and House of Má.
We went back to the beginning of the year and tallied 20 Alamo City food and beverage businesses that permanently shuttered this year — all of which left their mark on our culinary history, one plate or cocktail at a time.
Two Step Restaurant & Cantina 9840 W. Loop 1604 North
This Tex-Mex-inspired barbecue restaurant had been shuttered since last March, in what was intended to be temporary closure due to the pandemic, but its owner said the West Side business simply wasn’t able to regain its footing.
Photo via Instagram / craze_killa
Espada Coffee 1119 Camden St.
Coffee drinkers who frequented the vibrant pink façade of Espada Coffee now have to find somewhere else to get their caffeine fix. The mobile coffee purveyor closed permanently in late October.
Photo via Instagram / espadacoffee
House of Má 135 E. Commerce St.
House of Ma owner Chris Hill chalked up the closure of the brand new spot to a disagreement with his partners in the venture, owners of St. Mary's Strip staple Singh's Vietnamese. The eatery was open for just over a month this spring.
Courtesy Photo / Giles Design Bureau
Tomatillos - Broadway 3210 Broadway
For more than 25 years, Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina served up huge portions of Tex-Mex fare on Broadway just north of downtown, but the fiesta came to an end this year — at least in its near-downtown location. It reopened in a new spot, on the city’s north side.
Photo via Instagram / tomatillos_satx
¡Salud! 8123 Broadway
This Alamo Heights-area drinkery known for its impressive tequila, mezcal and sotol offerings closed in September, making way for the owner of neighboring bar Bentley’s to take over the space.
Photo via Facebook / Salud Ultimate Tequila Bar
Jerk Shack - West Side
117 Matyear St.
The flagship West Side location of SA’s award-winning Jerk Shack permanently closed in September, a move the owner called “unavoidable.” The mini-empire opened a new location on the far Northwest side soon after the West side closure.
Photo by Jessica Elizarraras
Lulu’s Bakery & Cafe
918 N. Main Ave.
Those who hoped for a return of Lulu's Bakery and Cafe's three-pound cinnamon rolls post-pandemic have had to find another over-the-top pastry to covet. The iconic San Antonio diner placed its entire equipment inventory up for auction in April.
Photo via Instagram / haw_tien
Hop & Vine 5619 W. Loop 1604 N.
After nearly five years of dishing up creative culinary offerings in Northwest San Antonio, Hop & Vine gastropub this year permanently closed. The cozy restaurant earned a rep for serving inventive dishes with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients and craft beer.
Photo via Instagram / slow_felt_moments
Lee's El Taco Garage 8403 Broadway
Lee's El Taco Garage, known for its potent margarita flights and sprawling patio, permanently shut its doors in February, but other eateries with the same owner — Burleson Yard Beer Garden near downtown, Hops and Hounds near McAllister Park and the property next to Taco Garage — are all still in business.
Photo via Instagram / babytacogarage
The Grill at Leon Springs 24116 IH-10 West
Longtime San Antonio eatery The Grill at Leon Springs was decimated by a two-alarm fire this spring, rendering the building that housed the New American eatery completely unsalvageable.
Photo via Instagram / thegrillatleonsprings
Little Rhein Steak House 231 S. Alamo St.
This storied steak house announced in March its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of reopening with its old, romantic theme, it now boasts an Oktoberfest-themed overhaul, replete with German brews on tap.
Photo via Instagram / littlerheinsteakhouse
Golden Wat Noodle House 111 Kings Court
This Cambodian noodle shop — which offered traditional noodle and rice dishes that feature ingredients with a regional U.S. twist — only six months after opening.
Photo via Instagram / goodbitesa
Kuma - Northwest 6565 Babcock Road
The original Northwest San Antonio location of sweet-shop chain Kuma permanently closed in May of this year, ending a nearly four-year run of doling out authentic Hong Kong-style waffle cones piled high with ice cream and toppings. Two other locations remain open.
Photo via Instagram / kuma.satx
Willa Eatery 106 Auditorium Circle
This chef-driven, vegetarian-friendly dining spot closed after just six months in business near downtown SA. Willa had been on a brief hiatus so chef-owner Richard Busker and his family could take a “much-needed vacation,” but ended up announcing its permanent closure.
Photo via Instagram / willaeatery
Restaurant Gwendolyn
152 E. Pecan St. #100
Celebrated SA chef Michael Sohocki will close and relocate downtown spot Restaurant Gwendolyn with plans to reopen sometime in early 2022, nixing the chef’s back-to-the-1800s approach in favor of a la carte plates and multicourse options. The new eatery will also boast a new name.
Photo via Instagram / kodymelton
Kimura
152 E. Pecan St. #102
Sohocki will also relocate his downtown spot Kimura to the Five Points neighborhood, continuing to offer ramen and Japanese specialties. Kimura will share space with a third concept at the site, a bar and lounge in the structure's loft space, called Dash.
Photo via Instagram / notorioushuyig
Pinch Boil House - Downtown 124 N. Main Ave.
Pinch Boil House permanently closed its original downtown location to open up mental bandwidth for a new spot in Alamo Heights. This is the second foray into brick-and-mortar opportunities for co-owners Andrew Ho and Sean Wen.
Photo via Instagram / pinchboilhouse
1718 Steak House
321 Alamo Plaza #300
1718 Steak House offered diners an incomparable view of the Alamo, but that fact alone couldn’t save the eatery, which closed in January of this year. A second location, at 20626 Stone Oak Parkway, remains open.
Photo via Instagram / 1718_steakhouse
The Fruteria 1401 S. Flores St. Ste. 102
Local chef Johnny Hernandez’s Southtown spot La Fruteria closed earlier this year for a bit of freshening up. Now rechristened The Frutería-Botanero, the boldly-decorated space now serves up new menu offerings, ranging from ceviches to mole dishes.
Photo via Instagram / thefruteriasa
