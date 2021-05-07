20 things in San Antonio that are gone but we’d really like back 

Le Reve

Chef Andrew Weissman burst into San Antonio's food scene in a big way with the opening of Le Reve, an upscale French restaurant where he touched every plate that went out of the kitchen. The intimate spot drew rave reviews from the New York Times and Gourmet, earning accolades not just for being one of the best restaurants in Texas but one of the best in the U.S. It closed in 2009 so Weissman could focus on larger and more lucrative restaurant properties. For many San Antonio foodies, his original venture was hard to top.

Photo by Lea Thompson