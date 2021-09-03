A local’s guide to the 19 best hotel bars in San Antonio 

Ocho at Hotel Havana
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
With Pan-Latin fare, mojitos and a chic aesthetic at the forefront, Ocho is a favorite for a reason. Tourists may flock to the beautiful Hotel Havana, but locals will feel more than welcome to enjoy the scenery brought to you by this mostly-glass riverside drinking spot. With the cocktail menu highlighting San Antonio’s Mexican roots (we’re talking about tequila) and the prevalence of rum in Havana’s culture, you’ll be drinking well here.
Photo courtesy of Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana
Cibolo Moon at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa 23808 Resort Pkwy, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com
Situated on the outskirts of SA, this luxury hotel doesn’t stop at the swanky rooms. Accommodations include this drinkery that doles out elevated eats as well as unique cocktails.
Photo via Instagram / jwsanantonio
Ambler at Hotel Contessa
306 W Market St, (210) 298-8040, thehotelcontessa.com
This newly renovated spot marries rustic Texas charm with elevated cocktails and eats. The signature cocktails boast interesting ingredients — tea-infused vodka, anyone? — making this hotel bar one that’s not just pretty to look at.
Photo via Instagram / chrisguerreromusic
Q Bar at the Hyatt Regency
123 Losoya St, hyatt.com
While you can grab a bite to eat at the Q Kitchen Bar, the sole Q Bar is all about getting boozy. Situated on a 55-foot granite bar, the open-concept lets you relax and unwind. The hotel is settled on the River Walk, so the next time you’re strolling down, swing by Q Bar to unwind for a few minutes and breathe a bit.
Photo via Instagram / hyattregencysa
The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com
This Insta-worthy rooftop bar overlooks the SA skyline from a twenty-story perch. Indulge in its sophisticated cocktails while you snap a new selfie.
Photo via Instagram / themoonsdaughters
Bar 414 in Sheraton Gunter
205 E Houston St, (210) 585-9999, bar414.com
Jam-packed with history, this Sheraton Gunter hotel bar pays tribute to the recording studio that used to be in the hotel – specifically room 414. And unlike some hotel bars, there’s happy hour so you can play tourist without hurting your wallet.
Photo via Instagram / sip_sa
Nonna Osteria at The Fairmount Hotel
401 S Alamo St, (210) 224-8800, nonnasa.com
So it turns out Italian eateries more often than not also house really beautiful bars. Nonna Osteria specializes in rustic Northern Italian cuisine as well as wine. The breezy eatery is still fairy new, the modern decor here will definitely entice you in and keep your eyes satisfied while you down a cocktail or glass of wine (there’s plenty to choose from).
Photo via Instagram / nonnaosteria
Haunt at The St. Anthony
300 E Travis St, (210) 352-3171, facebook.com/HauntSA
Arguably one of the most post hotel bars in San Antonio, Haunt is sleek and sexy for a reason. This bar may look contemporary, but it actually pays homage to the spooky spirits that cal The St. Anthony home. So go ahead, sip on some drinks and meet the ghosts here, all while enjoying the view.
Photo via Instagram / lres_marketing
Naranja Bar at Hotel Valencia
150 E Houston St, (210) 227-9700, hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com
With marble countertops and muted orange bar chairs, this Downtown wine bar has plenty of reasons for you to stop by and be in awe of its beauty. And let’s be honest, the specially-slected Spanish wines do wonders here. There’s also live entertainment from a flamenco guitarist on select days to round out your drinking experience.
Photo via Instagram / hotelvalenciarw
Sire Bar at La Cantera Resort & Spa
16641 La Cantera Pkwy, (210) 558-6500, destinationhotels.com/la-cantera-resort-and-spa
While the resort has come to have its own reputation, Sire Bar is offers hand-crafted cocktails made from a wide range of spirits. Consider this the spot to start the night at before heading to other nearby watering holes like The Rustic and George’s Keep.
Photo via Instagram / lacanteraresort
Sternewirth at Hotel Emma
136 E Grayson St, (210) 223-7375, thehotelemma.com
Every facet of Hotel Emma delivers in every way possible, and Sternewirth is no exception. Serving as the hotel’s tavern and club room, you’ll feel nice and cozy on the sofas that sit underneath the 25-foot vaulted ceilings. Whatever you decide to sip on, you’ll feel swanky oding so here.
Photo via Instagram / sternewirthatemma
El Colegio at Omni La Mansion Del Rio
112 College St, (210) 518-1000, omnihotels.com
Paying tribute to the St. Mary’s School of Law that first inhabited the space in 1934, El Colegio highlights cocktails popular in the ‘30s. But that’s not to say this is a speakeasy. Either way, the Prohibition-era decor is the cherry on top to a drinking spot that focuses on local and regional spirits.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonios_places
Ostra at Mokara
212 W Crockett St, (210) 396-5817, omnihotels.com
Though Ostra is technically a restaurant, the Mokara hotel spot includes a beautiful bar that attracts both locals and tourists alike. Sure, treat yourself to a classy dinner here if you’d like, but you should at least pay the bar a visit and try one of the specialty cocktails. Perhaps the Mexican Martini?
Photo via Facebook / Ostra
Sustenio at Eilan Hotel & Spa 18603 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 598-2900, eilanhotel.com/sustenio-restaurant
This weekend spot offers small plates, entrees and brick oven pizza in a swanky rust and wood-toned interior, or sit outside on the spacious, romantic patio.
Photo via Instagram / sustenio
Otro Bar at Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk 123 North Saint Mary’s St, (210) 404-7516, domingorestaurant.com/otro-bar
The Otro terrace bar at the new Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk hotel hangs over the San Antonio River, surrounded by canopies of mature cypress trees, just removed from the hustle and bustle of the Paseo del Rio.
Photo via Instagram / feedsthebexar
Fairmont Rooftop Oyster Bar 401 S Alamo St, (210) 224-8800, fairmountsa.com
For fans of the SA landmarks such as the Tower of the Americas, the view from this seafood-doling rooftop bar is tough to beat. Post up for a spectacular sunset view of the 53-year-old structure.
Photo via Instagram / fairmount_rooftop_oysterbar
Charlie's Long Bar at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa 202 Lamar St, (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com/
This rustic spot is perfect for tourists who think all Texans ride horses to work, but for locals who want a taste of the heartland, this bar serves it up nicely, replete with cowhide-topped barstools and an impressive selection of whiskeys.
Photo via Instagram / alamobeerco
