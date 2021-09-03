A local’s guide to the 19 best hotel bars in San Antonio

San Antonio’s recent uptick in luxury hotels offers more than a new crop of fancy AF accommodations. By that we mean, these places offer booze too — and lots of it.



The nice thing is you don’t have to pony up dough for a room to enjoy impeccable service in these swanky hotel bars, any of which could be a luxe way to pass time on a long holiday weekend.



To that end, we rounded up SA's best hotel-based drinkeries for staycation-worthy sipping. No reservations required.