All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con rolled into town this weekend, bringing fans the chance to rub shoulders with celebs including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi).



Famous TV and movie vehicles such as the Back to the Future DeLorean time machine and the Scooby Doo van were also on display. And, as expected, Alamo City fans showed up in array of amazing cosplay.