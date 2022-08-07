August 07, 2022

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con rolled into town this weekend, bringing fans the chance to rub shoulders with celebs including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Famous TV and movie vehicles such as the Back to the Future DeLorean time machine and the Scooby Doo van were also on display. And, as expected, Alamo City fans showed up in array of amazing cosplay. 
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con
Jaime Monzon

Tags:

Related Slideshows

Arts

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

There's a reason tourists keep flocking to San Antonio: it's a fun, charming and culturally significant place that's not too pricy to…

By San Antonio Current Staff

The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1
22 slides
Arts

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio

Texas has plenty of beautiful destinations that are worth a road trip — beaches, winding rivers and scenic camping spots, for example.…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch
24 slides
Arts

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

San Antonio's annual Paper Trail, which celebrates design and printmaking, took place Sunday at The Rock Box. Fans checked out work from…

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
89 slides
Arts

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham

Drag queen Jorgeous made her debut at San Antonio's long-gone Babio's at the ripe old age of 16. A few years later,…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham
83 slides
Arts

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Some of us plan vacations way ahead of time, and some of us ... don't. If you're one of the latter —…

By San Antonio Current Staff

South Padre Island myspi.org South Padre Island is one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre Island is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life. Photo via Instagram / dh2263
23 slides
Arts

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&T Center

WWE Monday Night RAW rumbled into San Antonio's AT&T Center, showcasing a bout between superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Fans…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center
124 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us