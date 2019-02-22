Black-owned Restaurants in San Antonio You Should've Already Tried By Now
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio may be filled with a wide-variety of cuisines, but there's still a need for diversity in terms of folks who run the restaurants and bars here in the Alamo City. From Southern fare and Jamaican bites to even a vegan spot, here are the local restaurants and more owned by black men and women.
Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking
2222 S WW White Road, (210) 359-0002
William and Addie Gardner, better known as Mr. and Mrs. G, blessed us when they opened their restaurant way back in 1990. Since then, locals have been able to get a taste of properly-made, authentic soul food – from fried chicken and black-eyed peas to plenty of desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler. Mr. and Mrs. G’s power extends even further than the Alamo City, with the eatery gaining national attention with nods from USA Today
. Addie passed away in September 2017.
The South Chicken & Waffles
Multiple locations, thesouthsa.com
Prized for its chicken and waffles (duh) available with the original waffle or red velvet, The South has been serving up this goodness since its first location opened in 2017. You can thank Chef John Belvin for such deliciousness. Chicken lovers on-the-go can also score the same bites at the “express” location, which opened in 2018. The menu showcases other Southern treats such as Orleans oxtail grillades and a variety of grits pairings. Trust us, this Louisiana native knows what he’s doing, just take his traditional family recipes as proof.
The Jerk Shack
117 Matyear St, (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
Billed as an artisan Caribbean restaurant, the Jerk Shack has brought a little diversity to the city’s food landscape on the West Side. Husband-and-wife team Cornelius and Lattoia Massey first dabbled in catering and meal-prep before opening up Jerk Shack, a nod to Lattoia’s native homeland of Jamaica. Along with sous chef Imani Peterson, the Masseys make all of the grub from scratch. Yes, including all the sauces.
Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant & Bakery
2242 E Commerce St, (210) 549-4392, mrskitchensa.com
Mrs. Kitchen may evoke the imagery of a kind old woman cooking up a feast, but the East Side gem is actually owned by Chef Garlan L. McPherson. Heading the restaurant and bakery, McPherson gained his love for cooking from his grandmother as well as by watching other family members in the kitchen. Growing up in Denver Heights, the chef today serves in his own community, though all are welcome to enjoy such delicious and authentic bites.
Wayne’s Wings
2427 Austin Hwy, (210) 300-3891, wayneswingssa.com
Somehow still a hidden gem (it honestly deserves so much more praise), Wayne’s Wings reminds us that wings are a blessing. Owner Dwayne Price has perfected the marinated wing, complete with thick, crisp coating and a variety of ambitious sauces that score as well as dry rubs that hit the spot. Do yourself a solid and order the Rainbow Basket so you can mix and match flavors for your 13 wings to get a taste of what all the fuss is about.
Nelson’s BBQ
7327 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 473-4988, facebook.com/NathanielNelsonsbbq
Consistently regarded as one of the top restaurants in San Antonio according to Yelp, Nelson’s BBQ keeps San Antonians salivating with finger-lickin’-good barbecue. Just look at the Nasty Nate, shown here, and try not to be hungry. Owner Nathaniel Nelson may just operate out of the food truck three days out of the week, but it’s enough to make an impact and have us constantly craving this meaty goodness. (Note: Nelson’s BBQ is currently closed due to being broken into on New Year’s Eve, but is expected to reopen soon.)
Tony G’s Soul Food
915 South Hackberry, (210) 451-1234, tonygssoulfood.com
Tony Gradney made the right choice to retire from law enforcement. That is, because it brought San Antonio Tony G’s Soul Food. With the vision to open an eatery that would serve the city’s East Side, a neglected community in the Alamo City, Gradney made it a point to offer not only great food but also superior service. That’s why you can find buttery fried chicken and sweet-as-heck cherry and grape Kool-Aid when you stop by. And with the motto “Every Day Is Like Sunday,” you can find a proper brunch spread with live music and bottomless mimosas to match.
Go Vegan San Antonio
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, govegansa.com
Along with wife Tara, Akeem Best has been letting San Antonians enjoy vegan-friendly bites that will have you wondering how it’s not the real thing. After he and his family adopted a vegan lifestyle, Akeem opened a food truck specializing in vegan twists on mac ‘n’ cheese and chicken & waffles. Made fresh with plant-based products and natural ingredients, consider Go Vegan your best bet to supporting this biracial family and eat tasty, yet healthy bites while doing so.
Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen
4403 Rittiman Road, (210) 642-4181, mraokskitchen.com
Chef Steven Harris has been active in SA’s food scene for more than two decades, and opened his restaurant in June 2018. Inspired to become a chef after seeing his mother and grandmother make from-scratch Southern fare, Harris today brings the cuisine to San Antonians with Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen, named after his late father. Expect the classics or go for something new, like the Grilled Cheese Meatloaf.
Mark’s Outing
1624 E Commerce St, (210) 299-8110, marksouting.com
Mark Outing has been part of SA’s food scene for more than a decade, most notably since 2005 when he debuted Fatty’s Burgers and More. Today, fans can enjoy the Fatty’s burger, paired with his famous beans, at Mark’s Outing. If not to enjoy tasty bites, dining at the East Side establishment support Outing himself, who is all about community outreach by being active in his church and an official sponsor for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Tank’s Pizza
902 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 320-9224, tanks.pizza
With an emphasis on freshly-made dough, Tank’s Pizza just gets it write. The credit goes to chef and owner Nick Mason, who makes the dough himself, as well as the sauces and sausage. Though it offers the coziness of a neighborhood pizzeria, Tank’s is worth the drive across town for the dough of course, as well as the house-made herb-infused olive oil and fresh ingredients. To taste the best of Tank’s, go for the calzone – however you like it.
Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine
2026 Austin Hwy, (210) 590-0515, jamaicajamaicacuisine.com
Owners Dee and Angelo grew up with a Jamaican lifestyle and graciously wanted to share that experience with their adopted hometown, the Alamo City. Offering authentic fare and the “fun” of the islands,” Jamaica Jamaica lets you enjoy bites like jerk chicken while appreciating the culture. Go for a traditional plate like the oxtail or go for a San Antonio twist like the jerk tacos.
Chef Don’s Catering
1630 E Houston St, (210) 861-3296, chefdonscatering.com
Chef Donald Mitchell has been serving San Antonians since the 1992 opening of Diehard Catering, now known as Chef Don’s Catering. Though he doesn’t work out of a brick-and-mortar that you can stop by anytime, Chef Don’s bites lets you enjoy a variety of cuisines for both formal and chill events. Not only are dishes presented creatively, they are also made from scratch.
OnLive Hall of Fame Cafe
2404 E Houston St, (210) 227-3263,
Owners Joe and April Ward’s OnLive Hall of Fame Cafe is still new in SA’s food scene, but the restaurant made a splash after footage indicated that ghosts were haunting the space. The eerie evidence was so convincing that the couple even closed up shop temporarily and even invited locals to spend the night in the haunted East Side spot. Besides ghosts, the retro-inspired diner serves up classic hamburgers and shakes.
Carmens De La Calle
320 N Flores St, (210) 281-4349, carmensdelacalle.com
Carmens De La Calle may be the epitome of Spanish culture, but the venue is actually owned by a black woman named Paula Sullivan. After years on the St. Mary’s Strip, the bar moved downtown in late 2014 after being closed for a year and has thrived ever since with Sullivan at the helm. With support from the spirit of downtown, Carmens serves globally-inspired dishes and hosts live musicians regularly.
