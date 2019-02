Black-owned Restaurants in San Antonio You Should've Already Tried By Now 

Consistently regarded as one of the top restaurants in San Antonio according to Yelp, Nelson’s BBQ keeps San Antonians salivating with finger-lickin’-good barbecue. Just look at the Nasty Nate, shown here, and try not to be hungry. Owner Nathaniel Nelson may just operate out of the food truck three days out of the week, but it’s enough to make an impact and have us constantly craving this meaty goodness. (Note: Nelson’s BBQ is currently closed due to being broken into on New Year’s Eve, but is expected to reopen soon.)Photo via Instagram / nelsonsbbq