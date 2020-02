Essential Flea Markets to Visit in San Antonio

In San Antonio, flea markets are more than just a place to shop — they're a way of life. Often serving as a place for families to hang out; people to shop around and listen to music, even get food at some, pulgas are an integral part of some locals' lives. Whether you're a newbie or seasoned pulga explorer, these are all the flea markets you should make it a point to visit at some point.