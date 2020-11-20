The 15 best Christmas light displays within driving distance of San Antonio

While the holiday season doesn't look or feel quite the same this year, there is one tradition that can be safely enjoyed without much alteration: driving around to see beautiful Christmas lights.



Whether it's a ticketed visit to a fancy drive-through extravaganza or an impromptu visit to a neighborhood known for its Clark Griswold-level commitment to Christmas spirit, we've rounded up light displays that will get you your holiday fix, all within driving distance of San Antonio.