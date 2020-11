The 15 best Christmas light displays within driving distance of San Antonio 

From November 28 through January 3, San Antonians can make the trip up to Austin to hit up the famed Trail of Lights. The display, back for a 56th year (!), brings more than 400,000 visitors each year to take in the 40+ displays and more than 2 million lights — this time as a drive-through experience. Though the event has featured amusement rides and concessions in past years, this year they are not available. You are, however, allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy in your vehicle.Photo via Instagram / atxlights