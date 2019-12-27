The 20 Best San Antonio Restaurant Openings of the 2010s 

2M Smokehouse
2731 S WW White Road, (210) 885-9352, 2msmokehouse.com
You don’t have to travel far for great barbecue, thanks to 2M Smokehouse. Pitmaster Esaul Ramos opened the BBQ joint in late 2016 with fatty brisket, tender ribs, smoky sandwiches and tacos, and has since garnered national praise from publications including Texas Monthly.
Photo via Instagram / ashleahalpern
Kimura
152 E Pecan St #102, (210) 444-0702, kimurasa.com
Ramen has come a long way in San Antonio since Kimura opened in 2013. Chef Michael Sohocki’s downtown spot offers a customizable approach to ramen — inviting guests to choose their broth and protein in addition to a soft-boiled eggs, fresh bean sprouts, seaweed and pickled mushrooms.
Photo via Instagram / 2hungrygals
Pollos Asados Los Norteños
4642 Rigsby Ave, (210) 648-3303, bestpollosasados.com
The restaurant – Pollos Asados Los Norteños — opened two years ago with its signature marinated chicken, charbroiled over a large wooden grills. Often imitated but never duplicated, Pollos Asados promises smoky, savory flavors and an incredible yet affordable dining experience you won’t soon forget.
Photo via Instagram / brunchclubpa
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Road #102, (210) 509-9999, facebook.com/SichuanEats
Sichuan House has been highlighting Chinese cuisine since 2015, featuring an assortment of classic and San Antonio-inspired dishes like salt-and-pepper shrimp, crispy chicken dumplings, han shao bai pork belly and the spicy and savory tripas.
Photo via Instagram / susiethefoodie
Rebelle
300 E Travis St, (210) 352-3171, rebellesa.com
Since Rebelle opened inside the historic St. Anthony hotel in 2015, the restaurant has evolved to serve some of the best seafood in the city. You’ll find everything from chargrilled octopus to fresh East Coast oysters inside this beautiful eclectic restaurant.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Chefs John and Elise Russ launched Clementine in 2018, bringing fresh, exciting food to local diners. The restaurant’s contemporary take on Southern cuisine includes plates like the white mushroom salad, ricotta cavatelli and brick chicken.
Photo via Instagram / bryanrindfuss
The Jerk Shack
117 Matyear St, (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
A West Side gem, The Jerk Shack opened in 2018 with Caribbean classics such as the signature jerk chicken and braised oxtails. The eatery was named one of the best new restaurants in America by Eater in 2019.
Photo via Instagram / joeyyeatts
La Boulangerie
207 Broadway St, (210) 639-3165, facebook.com/laboulangeriesa
Master Boulanger Guillaume Boulard’s expertise shines inside this family-owned bakery, which opened in 2015, bringing flaky croissants, buttery brioche and an assortment of traditional pastries to downtown San Antonio. Regardless of what you choose, it’s sure to satisfy anyone with a savory or sweet tooth.
Photo via Instagram / laboulangeriesa
Carnitas Lonja
1107 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 612-3626, facebook.com/Lonja17
This South Side pork paradise has few frills, but the restaurant makes up for it with incredible Michoacán-style carnitas and tortillas made from scratch. The eatery opened in 2018, and has already won national acclaim from publications including Eater and Esquire Magazine.
Photo via Instagram / rubyrubeee
Signature
16401 La Cantera Pkwy, (210) 247-0176, signaturerestaurant.com
Signature opened in 2016, marking chef Andrew Weissman’s return to the world of fine dining. Located at La Cantera, the restaurant offers a mix of coastal and Texas Hill Country influences in dishes such as roasted pheasant, pan seared sea scallops and Texas blue crab cake.
Photo via Instagram / femme_foodie
Skip ad in
Bistr09
6106 Broadway St, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
In a city with few French dining options, husband and wife team Damien and Lisa Watel launched Bistr09 in 2019, bringing classics like foie gras, escargots and ile flottante to Alamo Heights.
Photo via Instagram / bistr09
Ming’s Noodle Bar
5253 McCullough Ave, (210) 564-9349, mingsthing.com
Chef Ming Quian took her passion for Chinese cuisine to launch her catering company in 2012, followed by Ming’s Noodle Bar in 2016. Ming’s flavorful noodle bowls, soup, steamed buns and sandwiches have provided a foundation for more creative Asian dishes and regional specialties throughout San Antonio.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Cookhouse
720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-8211, cookhouserestaurant.com
Chef Pieter Sypesteyn's popular Creole and Cajun-inspired restaurant arrived on Mistletoe Avenue in 2014. The restaurant has since blessed us with countless servings of New Orleans BBQ shrimp, gumbo, beignets and Southern hospitality.
Photo via Instagram / the_cookhouse
Tre Trattoria
200 W Jones Ave #501, (210) 805-0333, tretrattoria.com
Chef Jason Dady technically opened Tre Trattoria in 2008, but the eatery found a new home — at the San Antonio Museum of Art — in 2018. Today, the Italian restaurant serves a variety of fresh pastas, salads, cured salumi and favorites like the Nutella x3 that keep patrons returning for more.
Photo via Instagram / tre_trattoria
Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Chef Steve McHugh opened Cured in 2013, bringing his farm-to-table approach to thoughtfully crafted dishes without pretension. The Cured crew has won acclaim for artisanal plates, craft cocktails and, of course, charcuterie.
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Hot Joy
1014 S Alamo St, (210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Hot Joy opened in 2014, breathing new life into San Antonio’s Southtown district. Since then, chefs John and Jessica Philpot have developed a playful rotating menu of flavorful eats and sweets, while head bartender Nick Ivarra serves creative, over-the-top tiki drinks that continue to make Hot Joy a true dining destination.
Photo via Instagram / trphouston
Il Forno
122 Nogalitos St, (210) 616-2198, ilfornosa.com
Since 2016, Il Forno has offered pizza, made-from-scratch, with fresh vegetables, housemade prosciutto, coppa and pepperoni. Always thoughtful and creative, Il Forno arguably delivers the best pizza in the city.
Photo via Instagram / safoodnstuff
Bliss
926 S Presa St, (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com
Chef Mark Bliss opened the restaurant in 2012 with a joyful, unpretentious approach to comfort food, serving charc boards and a rotating number of small plates, salads and New American dishes.
Photo via Instagram / bryanrindfuss
La Gloria
100 E Grayson St, (210) 267-9040, chefjohnnyhernandez.com
Though the foods of interior Mexico have long been a part of San Antonio’s culture, La Gloria helped to bring it to the forefront. The restaurant opened at The Pearl in 2010, and has since expanded to multiple locations — all with flavorful margaritas, tacos al pastor, tlayudas, and fresh tortillas.
Photo via Instagram / lagloriapearl
Swine House Bodega
124 N Main Ave, swinehousesa.com
Swine House opened in 2019, championing whole animal eating with savory breakfast and lunch sandwiches, made with freshly-baked breads and high-quality meats, including less common, yet delicious cuts like navel short ribs.
Photo via Instagram / swinehousesa
2M Smokehouse
2731 S WW White Road, (210) 885-9352, 2msmokehouse.com
You don’t have to travel far for great barbecue, thanks to 2M Smokehouse. Pitmaster Esaul Ramos opened the BBQ joint in late 2016 with fatty brisket, tender ribs, smoky sandwiches and tacos, and has since garnered national praise from publications including Texas Monthly.
Photo via Instagram / ashleahalpern