The McNay may be full of beautiful artwork, but the building and grounds itself are nothing short of breathtaking. The mansion was built in 1929 for Marion Koogler and her second husband Donald T. Atkinson (her first hubby Sergeant Don Denton McNay died from the Spanish flu shortly after they married). Walk around the grounds and admire the gorgeous home-turned-museum. And to truly appreciate the sights, post up in the courtyard. Just look at that view.Photo via Instagram / 3v3nk33l