The Best Bike Rides and Trails in San Antonio 

For those who don’t know, or who have never realized it while they were visiting, Phil Hardberger Park is divided into two sections, East and West, by Wurzbach Road. For bikers (and pedestrians!), the East section has almost three miles of paved trails, and the West section has more than four miles of trails. The trails on the east side of the park connect to the Salado Creek Greenway, which is also on this list. Biker beware — the trails do not have amenities such as water fountains or trash cans, so the park recommends that you bring water and implores you not to litter.Photo via Instagram / john.a.dickinson.6.8