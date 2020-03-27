The Best Shelter-in-Place Social Media Jokes From San Antonio Stand-Up Comedians

Like all stage performers in this time of quarantine, stand-up comedians are missing live audiences and the immediate rush of fan response.



While stuck at home, San Antonio comics are hitting up Twitter and other social media platforms with some topical humor. “Live stand-up comedy is not dead,” local comedian Irma Linda Ruiz wrote on Facebook last week. “It’s in a coma.”



That may be true, but some including San Antonio’s own Larry Garza are trying to kick those comatose feelings and stay funny — at least virtually.



“Humor is needed in order to survive the potential boredom and panic this quarantine has created,” Garza said.



We rounded up some of the best quarantine-inspired jokes and pithy comments SA-based and SA-native comedians shared on Facebook and Twitter this week.