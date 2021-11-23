The dumbest things ever blurted out by San Antonio Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church 

On Hurricane Katrina (2006)

”All hurricanes are acts of God because God controls the heavens. I believe that New Orleans had a level of sin that was offensive to God and they were recipients of the judgment of God for that.”



During an interview, a radio host asked: “Do you still think that Katrina is punishment from God for a society that's becoming like Sodom and Gomorrah?” And this is seriously what Hagee had to say.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons