The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

A sprawling Terrell Hills home owned by the niece of famed San Antonio businessman, inventor and adventurer Tom Slick has hit the market for $3.4 million, according to local property records.
Slick, of course, founded the Southwest Research Institute and helped create the forerunner of the Texas Biomedical Research Institute — when he wasn't off searching for the Loch Ness Monster, the Yeti or Bigfoot, that is.
Slick's niece, Susan Moorman Kerr, is pretty interesting herself, having established herself as a formidable photographer and writer. And, turns out, she managed to keep up an amazing-looking estate.
The sprawling 6,200-foot home with a Spanish tile roof and distinctive green shutters was built in 1924, and includes many of its original architectural details.
Dramatic wooden beams cross the interestingly sloped roof of the living room, while floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line an office tucked into one corner. Numerous window let in natural light, giving the home an open and airy feel.
