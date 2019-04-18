April 18, 2019 Slideshows » News

This Is What West Side San Antonio Looked Like in the 1960s 

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio is constantly evolving – just take these vintage photos as proof. We rummaged through the archives available through UTSA Libraries Digital Collections to take a look at the Alamo City's past. We rounded up photos from the 1960s that show the West Side as determined by the archive filters. Keep in mind that some shots show what we call downtown today, but was considered the West Side back in the day.

Photos courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
Located in the "Vista Verde North Urban Renewal Area" according to UTSA, La Blanca Nieve Washateria let folks wash their clothes and had tenants upstairs. Note the Pearl Brewery truck on the right-hand side.
Everyone loves Amols. This is how the shop looked liked in 1961 when it was located at 525 S. Laredo Street.
The San Pedro Creek sure has come a long way, hasn't it?
Those classic cars would especially be considered gems today.
In this 1968 photo, you can see the business and home of Maria Z. Vasquez. She owned an auto business that was located at the northwest corner of West Salinas and Columbus streets.
Who remember La Moderna Fruit Stand on Produce Row? This is a snapshot of the store in 1968.
Here's another look at Produce Row circa 1968. With La Moderna Fruit Stand on the right, you can see Plaza Novelty Company front and center.
Can you spot the Alameda Theater? Here's an aerial view of the landmark spot and surrounding buildings from March 1968.
In 1968, 823 Dolorosa Street was home to a Sunglo Fina service station. Here you can see the station and an advertisement for Texas Gold Stamps – and, of course, some really nice gas prices!
The '60s were definitely a time for mom-and-pop businesses. El Faro Grocery stood at 325 North Santa Rosa Avenue and was housed in a two-story 19th century limestone building. Check out the sign for the fresh bar-b-q on Sundays.
This is considered a shotgun-style house. You can spot the Santa Rosa Medical Center in the background as it appeared in 1968.
Did any of y'all shop at A. Castaneda Grocery? The former grocery and residence of Edemecio Anguiano was located at 601 N. Laredo Street.
You can see a Yellow Freight System truck parked outside of Cameron Manufacturing Company, which sold wholesale automobile accessories, in this 1968 photo. The company was located at 708 W. Martin Street.
This 1960 photograph shows Central Drug Store, located on the southwest corner of Dolorosa and South Laredo streets. You can also spot Mike the Expert Hatter and Zepeda Radio & Television housed in this two-story brick building.
This picture was reportedly snapped in 1968, showing a building complex with apartments and a grocery store. If you look close enough, the lettering appears to read "Fortuna Groc."
Washing machines were such a hot commodity that there was a repair shop dedicated to them. This area was later used for redeveloped for "urban renewal."
Yes, horse-drawn carriages were still a thing in the '60s. Here you can see a man going down this unpaved street in a wagon used for transporting water.
A photographer took a series of photos of various West Side men in their natural habitat. This man looks like he was just minding his own business with his cafe and tacos.
Facing Columbus Park at 714 W. Martin Street was A-1 Litho Service. The two-story building also had apartments in the back.
It may have been the early 1960s, but some unfortunate San Antonians used this 1932 Chevrolet as shelter.
Tags: vintage photos, UTSA Digital Libraries, Texas, San Antonio, 60s, 1960s, Westside, West Side, downtown

