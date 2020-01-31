Where to Find the Best Wings in San Antonio 

Wayne’s Wings
4453 Walzem Road, (210) 300-3891, wayneswingssa.com
Wayne’s Wings offers a variety of original flavors and dry rub options like the spicy ghost pepper-filled “Creeper” wings, and sweeter bites like the funnel cake wings.
Photo via Instagram / stxfoodie
Cullum’s Attagirl
726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, facebook.com/cullumsattagirl
Need something to shake up your tastebuds? Stop by Cullum’s for San Antonio-inspired hot chicken wings. Topped with spicy crema, pickled red jalapeños and cotija, these wings deliver heat and flavor.
Photo via Instagram / visinedrip
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St #120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com
For wings and local brews, head to Southerleigh for its daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. The restaurant offers $1 pressure-fried wings and $2 off all beers, wine and punches. It can’t get better than that.
Photo via Instagram / southerleigh
The Rolling Rooster
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, (726) 444-0352, facebook.com/RollingRoosterStoneOak
Choose from a variety of wing possibilities like mango habanero and Chicago mild sauce, and take it to the next level with one of the Rolling Rooster’s signature buttermilk waffles.
Photo via Instagram / joshiethefoodie
Tycoon Flats
2926 N St Mary's St., (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
If you’re looking to grab classic wings without the frills, look no further than Tycoon Flats. The eatery offers Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Garlic Buffalo wings with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Photo via Instagram / alexisrachelletx
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House
16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
Lucy Cooper’s PB&J wings are an updated take on your childhood favorite. Build your best wings with a mix of spicy peanut sauce and sweet peach marmalade.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Hot Joy
1014 S Alamo St, (210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Hot Joy’s twice-fried chicken wings are a classic for a reason. The savory and sweet combo of crabfat and caramel work together perfectly. Plus, the wings are available for just $6 during happy hour on Wednesdays. Now that sounds like a win.
Photo via Instagram / hotjoysa
Pluckers
Multiple locations, pluckers.com
This Austin-based chain is all about wings, and the possibilities are endless. Try Vampire Killer, Buffalo Hot or Gochujang to heat things up. Just don’t forget to make your meal all the more better with an order of Holy Macaroni.
Photo via Instagram / keto.eats.satx
Anchor Bar
4553 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 492-9464, anchorbar.com
There are plenty of imitations, but none come close to Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo wing. You’ll find plenty of flavor options, but the classic exists for a reason.
Photo via Instagram / jwh181
Singh’s Vietnamese
2805 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, squareup.com
These flavorful, crispy chicken wings are tossed in Thai chili butter and topped with sesame seeds, jalapeno, lime and cilantro. Things can get spicy, so be sure to keep a glass of water nearby.
Photo via Instagram / thelawyeronleave
1000 Degrees Pizza
11224 Huebner Road, Suite 206, (210) 368-2053, 1000degreespizza.com
These fire-roasted wings are sure to satisfy anyone. Order a basket of garlic parmesan or sriracha to share with the table.
Photo via Instagram / 1000degreespizza
WingIt
5020 Old Seguin Road #8, (210) 900-3097, orderwingit.com
Get your fix with WingIt’s multitude of flavors, fried pickles and flavored chicken fries. You can trust you’ll be eating good here.
Photo via Instagram / dankwilliams210
Native Grill & Wings
3238 Wurzbach Road, (210) 233-1199, nativegrillandwings.com
Share the wing wealth with the table. Native Grill & Wings’ chicken strippers combo features a half-pound of sauce-laden wings, served with your choice of fries, tater tots or salad.
Photo via Instagram / kennyrueda
Alamo Pizza & Wings
3938 S Zarzamora St, (210) 932-2500, alamopizza.net
Alamo has been serving up classic pizza and wings to SA since 2001. Depending on how hungry you’re feeling, you can opt for a basket — from six to 100 pieces. Whether or not you share is up to you. We won’t judge.
Photo via Instagram / alamopizza
Yard House
Multiple locations, yardhouse.com
This is the place for flavor. There’s plenty of sauce choices – between Korean, Jamaican Jerk and whiskey black pepper — you can’t go wrong.
Photo via Instagram / grapes_of_roth
Wing’z Waffles and More
1103 Mason St, (210) 253-9787, wingz-waffles-more.business.site
Feeling indecisive? Just go for the wings combo — five saucy wings served with your choice of waffles, fries, tater tots or onion rings.
Photo via Instagram / wingzwafflesandmore
Deco Pizzeria
Multiple locations, decopizza.com
It’s easy to navigate the menu at Deco. Simply pick your preferred wing flavor, choose from dipping sauces like jalapeño ranch, raspberry chipotle or mango habanero, and pair with your favorite house pie. We’re sold.
Photo via Instagram / foodieee.couple
Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill
11888 Starcrest Dr #101, (210) 496-7092, charlie-browns.com
Whatever you do, don’t skip Charlie Brown’s cherry chipotle wings. Made with fresh fruit, these wings offer a sweet and spicy approach to the beloved dish that you won’t find anywhere else.
Photo via Instagram / jwh181
