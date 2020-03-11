Wednesday, March 11, 2020
San Antonio Man Could Face Criminal Charges After Lying About Being Exposed to Coronavirus
By Sarah Martinez
A San Antonio man could face charges after joking about having COVID-19 amid growing concerns the virus has become a U.S. health crisis.
While speaking to San Antonio Fire Department medics Tuesday night, the man falsely claimed he'd been in contact with someone from China and may have been exposed to the virus, according to a KSAT report
An ambulance and two fire stations were forced to go into lockdown mode based on his claims, the TV station also reported.
The man didn't fess up that he was lying about the potential exposure — at least not right away. That admission only came after he'd been transported to a downtown hospital, where officials wouldn't accept other patients because they worried they too could be exposed to the novel coronavirus.
That's when the man finally admitted that he'd made an unfortunate joke.
San Antonio police are now determining whether the individual will face criminal charges for lying to officials.
