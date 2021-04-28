Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Analysis: Greg Abbott's claim that Biden will ban red meat par for his fact-free governorship

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 11:36 AM

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a coronavirus-related press event. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a coronavirus-related press event.
This week, Gov. Greg Abbott drew social media and late-night TV ridicule for tweeting out a bogus report that the Biden administration is coming to confiscate Texans' brisket.

On Sunday, the state's GOP governor shared a widely debunked claim from Fox News pundit John Roberts that the Biden White House's climate plan includes capping Americans' consumption of red meat at four pounds annually.



Since Fox aired the segment, administration officials have since pointed out that there's no such mandate, and Roberts himself conceded that his piece was wrong. Fox's apparent source was the British tabloid the Daily Mail, which published an overheated and theoretical claim that the U.S. would need to slash red meat consumption to reduce greenhouse gases.

Even so, Abbott didn't let the truth get in the way of — pardon the pun — hurling red meat to the GOP base.

“Not gonna happen in Texas!” the governor proclaimed in his tweet, which included a Fox graphic displaying the erroneous claims.
Of course, the easy thing here would be to go for a quick chuckle and share the quips tweeted back at Abbott over the laughable claim. To be sure, there were good ones, such as a straight-to-the-point takedown by Parker Molloy, editor-at-large for press watchdog Media Matters.
But the reality is Abbott's eagerness to share the patent falsehood is symptomatic of a larger problem with his governorship — and one that's no laughing matter.

The tweet is part of a pattern for Abbott, who seems to value riling up the base and positioning himself for reelection more than leveling with the Texans he was elected to represent. What's more, that mindset has revealed itself in disturbing ways during some of the biggest crises he's faced while in office.

As Abbott rushed to reopen the state during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic that's now claimed 50,000 lives in Texas, he was caught on an audio recording telling lawmakers his reopening plan would increase spread of the virus. That's a detail he hadn't bothered to share in his public cheerleading of the reopening plan.

Weeks later, Abbott was captured on video lying about whether state health officials commingled two types of COVID-19 tests — something that could make infection rates look lower than they actually were.

The February winter storms that killed dozens of Texans and left millions without power also highlighted Abbott's disregard for facts and straight talk.

Appearing on Fox News during the crisis, the governor falsely blame renewable energy sources for power failures, saying the storm “just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas." Never mind that experts lay much of the blame for the outages on the state's over-reliance on natural gas.

More recently, Abbott displayed a similar disdain for reality when he called a news conference in front the migrant shelter at San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum and demanded the Biden administration immediately close the site based on vague and uninvestigated claims that abuse had occurred inside.

So far, a state probe has revealed no wrongdoing, and County Judge Nelson Wolff this week dismissed the governor's allegations as "completely false."

Abbott's Twitter claim about banned burgers would be easier to laugh off if it wasn't just one whopper among many. And the stakes surrounding many of those truth-averse moments run higher than what Texans order at the drive-thru. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. County judge says Gov. Abbott's claim of abuse at San Antonio migrant shelter 'completely false' Read More

  2. Nearly all of Texas' GOP members of Congress get grades of 'D' or 'F' on new 'Democracy Report Card' Read More

  3. U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit seeking to protect a Trump immigration policy Read More

  4. Tweet showing trash in San Antonio River south of downtown sparks outrage — and a cleanup Read More

  5. Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation