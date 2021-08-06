Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 6, 2021

COVID claims a GOP antivaxxer, Patty Mills is gone: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 2:55 PM

click to enlarge The Spurs' Patty Mills has signed a $12 million deal to play with the Brooklyn Nets. - TWITTER / PATTY_MILLS
  • Twitter / Patty_Mills
  • The Spurs' Patty Mills has signed a $12 million deal to play with the Brooklyn Nets.
It was a tumultuous news week as COVID-19 cases climbed again in San Antonio and as the city goodbye to beloved Spur Patty Mills, the team's longest-tenured player, as he headed to Brooklyn.

But perhaps nothing better symbolizes the senseless loss of life in what health experts are referring to as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" than the Current's most-read story of the week. It gave us no joy to report that Texas Republican activist H. Scott Apley, a frequent online poster of anti-mask and anti-vaccine tirades, died in the hospital this week while being treated for COVID-19.



If you haven't yet been vaccinated, please do so, and show respect to others by wearing a mask in public places.

10. San Antonio’s Tobin Center launches discount program for active-duty military, veterans

9. That show from all the billboards is coming to San Antonio — but what is Shen Yun, really?

8. San Antonio leaders plead for residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 hospitalizations jump

7. Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets

6. San Antonio mayor says Abbott shows 'callous disregard for life' by tying cities' hands on COVID

5. Gov. Greg Abbott's $250 million 'border wall' is a chain-link fence

4. Cops in San Antonio suburb arrest man, say he repeatedly hurled bags of cat poo from his vehicle

3. White House says if Gov. Greg Abbott can't lead on COVID-19, he should 'get out of the way'

2. PETA asks feds to penalize San Antonio lab after 159 of its baboons suffered amputations from frostbite

1. A Texas Republican leader who repeatedly mocked masks and vaccines has died of COVID-19

