Friday, February 19, 2021
H-E-B purchasing limits, grocery giveaway: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy H-E-B
-
An H-E-B near Austin gave away groceries after the store's power went out.
From granting H-E-B honorary sainthood to local businesses giving out warmth and water during the winter storm, this week's food news runs the gamut of both warm and fuzzies.
And that's despite the brutal freezing temps outside.
Stave off a jaunt outdoors and peruse the Current's
most-read food news stories of the week.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, H-E-B, HEB, Leander, power outage, San Antonio Food Bank, food bank, emergency distributions, emergency food distribution, winter storm, winter storm 2021, snow storm, where to get water, boil notice, filtered water, product purchasing limits, groceries, grocery store, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.