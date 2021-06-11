Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Wayne's Wings, Pizza Tosser: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge East Texas bakery Confections received hateful messages after posting on social media about its Pride Month cookies. - FACEBOOK / CONFECTIONS
  • Facebook / Confections
  • East Texas bakery Confections received hateful messages after posting on social media about its Pride Month cookies.
SA food news was all over the place this week, running the gamut from feel-good Pride Month stories to a sloppy pizza delivery guy getting his just desserts.

From a literal hand-tossed pizza to local chefs holding special events, here are this week's biggest food stories, according to how widely visited they were by our readers.

  1. San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza Read More

  2. San Antonio-born Wayne’s Wings opens a second location on the Northwest Side Read More

  3. Downtown San Antonio barbecue joint Pinkerton’s to host Whole Hog Fiesta Party this month Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Epic Western launching canned tequila cocktail Read More

  5. San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal hosting free grad party for Thomas Jefferson High School seniors Read More

