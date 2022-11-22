Midwest cannabis dispensary is selling a 10-gram ‘BIG A$$’ joint for the holidays

Imagine smoking one of these before Thanksgiving dinner.

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 10:05 am

Yes, that is one giant joint.
If you’re looking for a holiday gift for your favorite stoner — and don't mind taking the risk of crossing state lines to deliver it — look no further than Michigan cannabis dispensary chain Skymint.

Ahead of the holidays, the company has unveiled a hefty 10-inch, 10-gram “BIG A$$” joint. (For comparison, the typical joint contains around 0.3 grams of cannabis. So yeah, that’s a big ass joint.)

The limited-edition doobie is available in a variety of strains. Imagine smoking one before Thanksgiving dinner.

Skymint says, “It is the perfect gift for a friend, gift for the fam, or a gift for yourself.”

“We are thrilled to bring back our famous Big A$$ Joint for Holiday 2022,” Brian Bartholomew, Skymint’s vice president of product, said in a statement. “The Big A$$ joint was first introduced for sale last 420 and quickly became a customer favorite. Whether it is for a special Holiday gift, a fun novelty for New Year’s Eve, or just to indulge by yourself, the Big A$$ Joint should help you usher in the joy of the season! Be sure to pick one up soon as these are available for a limited time."

More information is available at skymint.com.

This story first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

