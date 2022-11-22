Midwest cannabis dispensary is selling a 10-gram ‘BIG A$$’ joint for the holidays

Ahead of the holidays, the company has unveiled a hefty 10-inch, 10-gram “BIG A$$” joint. (For comparison, the typical joint contains around 0.3 grams of cannabis. So yeah, that’s a big ass joint.)
The limited-edition doobie is available in a variety of strains. Imagine smoking one before Thanksgiving dinner.
Skymint says, “It is the perfect gift for a friend, gift for the fam, or a gift for yourself.”
“We are thrilled to bring back our famous Big A$$ Joint for Holiday 2022,” Brian Bartholomew, Skymint’s vice president of product, said in a statement. “The Big A$$ joint was first introduced for sale last 420 and quickly became a customer favorite. Whether it is for a special Holiday gift, a fun novelty for New Year’s Eve, or just to indulge by yourself, the Big A$$ Joint should help you usher in the joy of the season! Be sure to pick one up soon as these are available for a limited time."
More information is available at skymint.com.
This story first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter