Utah-based Fiiz Drinks reveals it's closed San Antonio operations

The business confirmed the closure in a social media post, citing "situations beyond our control" as reason for the shutdown.
It's unclear from the announcement whether the closure applies to both the central San Antonio location — 3521 Broadway St. — and the outpost in Converse, 7215 Loop 1604. However, calls to the outlying store went unanswered, and its Google Business page lists it as temporarily closed.
The Current reached out to the chain for more information but got no reply by press time.
FiiZ Drinks is known for its extensive menu of sodas, smoothies and Italian sodas — all customizable with fruit purees and flavored syrups. The chain's menu also includes snacks such as pretzels and churro-style donuts.
