Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Utah-based Fiiz Drinks reveals it's closed San Antonio operations

The business cited 'situations beyond our control' as the reason for the closure.

By on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 at 2:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St., sat empty for five years before becoming a FiiZ drinks location. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St., sat empty for five years before becoming a FiiZ drinks location.
Utah-based customizable-beverage chain FiiZ Drinks has closed its first San Antonio outpost after just a year in business, a recent visit to the spot revealed. The Broadway corridor location opened in February 2023 and was followed by a satellite in Converse.

The business confirmed the closure in a social media post, citing "situations beyond our control" as reason for the shutdown.

It's unclear from the announcement whether the closure applies to both the central San Antonio location — 3521 Broadway St. — and the outpost in Converse, 7215 Loop 1604. However, calls to the outlying store went unanswered, and its Google Business page lists it as temporarily closed.  

The Current reached out to the chain for more information but got no reply by press time.
FiiZ Drinks is known for its extensive menu of sodas, smoothies and Italian sodas — all customizable with fruit purees and flavored syrups. The chain's menu also includes snacks such as pretzels and churro-style donuts.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Gunter Hotel to bring South Korea-based bakery, cafe concept to San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Paris Baguette locations specialize in breads, pastries, cakes and coffee.

Much-anticipated Pullman Market opening at San Antonio's Pearl complex this Tuesday

By Nina Rangel

Pearl officials unveiled plans for Pullman Market, a massive multi-concept culinary space, around the end of last year.

Hybrid gym-cafe-cocktail lounge planned for San Antonio's Midtown neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Unhireable Coldbrew & Cocktails is expected to share the same space as the new gym.

New San Antonio burger spot Smash'd takes over Hello Paradise space

By Nina Rangel

Smash'd is now open at 520 E. Grayson St.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

Camp Hot Wells' extensive list of beer, wines and more offers good reason to soak your feet

By Ron Bechtol

Visitors can dip their feet in the free soaking pools outside the order window at Camp Hot Wells.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us