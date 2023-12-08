Chrissy Anthony, Make Ready Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week’s top news wasn’t all negative, however. Readers also wanted details about the new tenants now serving inside Make Ready Market food hall, as well as the return of a huge, two-day tamale-focused festival at Market Square.
Read on for more.
- Chrissy Anthony, co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House, has died
- Three more tenants at San Antonio's Make Ready Market now open for business
- San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Supper Club to permanently close Dec. 23
- San Antonio's nationally lauded Carnitas Lonja permanently closing down
- Two-day La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square
