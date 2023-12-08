LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Chrissy Anthony, Make Ready Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week’s top stories chronicled impending closures and the passing of a local food scene icon.

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 11:59 am

Co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House Chrisanthy “Chrissy” Anthony has died. - Instagram / seaislandshrimphouse
Instagram / seaislandshrimphouse
Co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House Chrisanthy “Chrissy” Anthony has died.
This week’s most read Current food news was wrought with upsetting news, headlined by the passing of a local icon: Chrissy Anthony, co-founder of Sea Island Shrimp House. Other devastating news for the SA food community included the announcement of the closure of two heavy-hitting eateries, Sari-Sari Supper Club and Carnitas Lonja.

This week’s top news wasn’t all negative, however. Readers also wanted details about the new tenants now serving inside Make Ready Market food hall, as well as the return of a huge, two-day tamale-focused festival at Market Square.

Read on for more.
