Two-day La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square

The free event on Dec. 9-10 aims to blend storytelling and the history of the tamalada while promoting cultural pride, according to its organizers.

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 4:27 pm

Shutterstock / Gabriela ZZ
San Antonio holiday staple La Gran Tamalada will return to downtown's Market Square Dec. 9-10, filling two days with tamal-focused festivities. 

The free celebration of all things wrapped in a corn husk will feature tamal-making workshops, seasonal food vendors, artisan gift vendors, complimentary kids' activities and faux snow, organizers said Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the family-friendly gathering to go digital in 2020, and organizers opted for a hybrid model in 2021. Last year, the fest returned to its original in-person form.

La Gran Tamalada aims to blend storytelling and the history of the tamalada while promoting cultural pride and lifelong learning, according to organizers. Participants take home both knowledge of and appreciation for the techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation.

The event will run 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on both days at downtown’s Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

