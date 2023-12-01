Two-day La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Gabriela ZZ San Antonio holiday staple La Gran Tamalada will return to downtown's Market Square on Dec. 9-10.

San Antonio holiday staple La Gran Tamalada will return to downtown's Market Square Dec. 9-10, filling two days with tamal-focused festivities.The free celebration of all things wrapped in a corn husk will feature tamal-making workshops, seasonal food vendors, artisan gift vendors, complimentary kids' activities and faux snow, organizers said Thursday.The COVID-19 pandemic forced the family-friendly gathering to go digital in 2020, and organizers opted for a hybrid model in 2021. Last year, the fest returned to its original in-person form.La Gran Tamalada aims to blend storytelling and the history of the tamalada while promoting cultural pride and lifelong learning, according to organizers. Participants take home both knowledge of and appreciation for the techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation.The event will run 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on both days at downtown’s Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St.