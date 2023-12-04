San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Supper Club to permanently close Dec. 23

Owners Adrian and Camille De Los Reyes shared the news in a weekend social media post, expressing both gratitude and sorrow.
“After two years of meeting our amazing guests, and hosting delectable dinners in collaboration very talented chefs; it’s the end of an era and all good things must come to an end,” the Sunday Instagram post read. “We are thankful to have served many wonderful meals, have had delightful conversations, and have celebrated many joyous occasions in this space, but the time has come to say goodbye.”
After closing Sari-Sari, the De Los Reyeses will still operate three other food businesses. Those include the couple's flagship food truck Jeepney Street Eats, along with Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery in Leon Valley and Sari-Sari Stone Oak.
Sari-Sari Supper Club opened at 10234 State Highway 151 in late 2021, putting a more upscale twist on the Sari-Sari concept. The restaurant, which serves lunch, brunch and dinner, was also known for staging collaborative dinners with outside chefs.
