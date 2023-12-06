San Antonio's nationally lauded Carnitas Lonja permanently closing down

The James Beard Award-nominated taco spot said in a Tuesday social media post that Dec. 31 will be its last day of operation. The closure also will include owner Alex Paredes’ Mexican seafood concept Fish Lonja.
“With a lump in our throat and tears in our eyes we are announcing the permanent closing of Carnitas Lonja and Fish Lonja,” the Intagram post reads. “We want to thank everyone that visited us once or multiple times during this beautiful 7 years, from the bottom of our hearts we want to thank you for taking the time to visit us and trying our food.”
Carnitas Lonja is the third popular Alamo City restaurant to reveal its impending closure in as many days. Brunch haven Sangria on the Burg and innovative Filipino eatery Sari-Sari Supper Club also are scheduled to shut down around the end of the year.
National publications such as the New York Times, Esquire and Bon Appetit have praised Carnitas Lonja for its no-frills approach to Michoacán carnitas, crispy pork tacos, chorizo quesadillas and corn tortillas. Paredes also earned a 2020 James Beard Award nomination.
Carnitas Lonja, 1107 Roosevelt Ave., is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed