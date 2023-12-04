Three more tenants at San Antonio's Make Ready Market now open for business

Instagram / makereadymkt Make Ready Market is located at 203 W. 8th Street.

Three additional tenants in San Antonio’s Make Ready Market, a much-anticipated food hall in the River North neighborhood, began serving customers over the weekend.On Saturday, Casa Morgana Gelatos began serving up its frozen treats, Buje dispensing juice and lemonades and The Fair Goods selling artisan gifts, according to an Instagram post from Make Ready. The businesses join Idle Beer Hall & Brewing, Mila Coffee and Garage Cantina, which opened earlier this year.Asian fried chicken concept Thai Bird is also slinging eats at Make Ready, although it’s set up as a pop-up in the Idle Brewing courtyard while finishing touches are being made to its food stall, according to hall officials.Still in the works are stalls from Mexican street food concept Pescado Bravo, burger spot EET UP, Sofia's Pizzeria and Venezuelan food purveyor Four Brothers.Make Ready Market occupies two historic buildings, one which was originally part of a Cavender Cadillac dealership, where cars were “made ready” with a final clean and polish prior to being delivered to customers.Longtime chef and hospitality manager Zach Garza, a San Antonio native, serves as the hall’s general manager, and is also owner-operator of Make Ready beverage stall Garaje Cantina.Make Ready Market is located at 203 W. 8th Street. Hours vary by vendor.