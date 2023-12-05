Chrissy Anthony, co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House, has died

Officials with longtime casual-dining institution announced Anthony's death Monday in an Instagram post. She passed on Nov. 30, according to her online obituary.
Born in Houston to Greek immigrant parents, Anthony worked as a medical technologist in hematology at San Antonio's Nix Hospital before taking the helm at the original Sea Island Shrimp House on Rector Street in the '70s. From that location near North Star Mall, she and her business partners built a culinary legacy that spanned 50 years.
“Chrissy was the heart and guiding light of Sea Island Shrimp House since opening the restaurant with her husband Dan and long-time friend Henry Reed,” the company’s post reads. “We will continue to honor her legacy with the great recipes that began in her kitchen and the sense of pride she had in serving our community.”
In Sea Island's social media post, current CEO Barclay Anthony — one of Chrissy Anthony's sons — remembered his mother's dedication to customer service.
“I am proud to be her son and to honor her legacy every day. For 50 years, you could count on seeing her at the hostess stand at Rector on Friday nights, with her beautiful smile, greeting every guest and making their experience a memorable one,” he said.
In addition to its original location, Sea Island operates seven other locations San Antonio-area locations. All will be closed Thursday, Dec. 7, in Anthony’s memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 N. St. Mary’s St.
