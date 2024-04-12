Dog & Pony Grill, Tre Trattoria: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Also in this week's news, Converse Mexican restaurant El Sabrosito had to temporarily close after being struck by a vehicle, and local favorite Ming's opened a new La Cantera location.
Read on for more.
- Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of April
- San Antonio chef Jason Dady launches Boerne branch of Tre Trattoria brand
- San Antonio favorite Ming’s opens new La Cantera location
- San Antonio restaurant El Sabrosito temporarily closes after being hit by vehicle
- San Antonio's Arrosta reopens as 'romantic Mediterranean seafood restaurant'
