Dog & Pony Grill, Tre Trattoria: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

El Sabrosito and Ming's also made this week's top Current food news.

By on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 at 2:42 pm

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of the month. - Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
This week's top Current food stories centered on Boerne restaurants — casual spot Dog & Pony Grill announced its closure, while Jason Dady launched a new outpost of his Tre Trattoria brand in the city.

Also in this week's news, Converse Mexican restaurant El Sabrosito had to temporarily close after being struck by a vehicle, and local favorite Ming's opened a new La Cantera location.

Read on for more.
Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of April

By Nina Rangel

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of the month.

San Antonio favorite Ming’s opens new La Cantera location

By Nina Rangel

Ming’s at La Cantera Heights is now open.

Austin nightclub Barbarella plans April 18-20 opening bash for San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Barbarella now operates clubs in Austin, Houston and the Alamo City.

Another longtime San Antonio Jim's location is closing down

By Nina Rangel

The longtime Jim's Restaurants location at Hildebrand Avenue and San Pedro Avenue will close June 25.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

Camp Hot Wells' extensive list of beer, wines and more offers good reason to soak your feet

By Ron Bechtol

Visitors can dip their feet in the free soaking pools outside the order window at Camp Hot Wells.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

April 3, 2024

