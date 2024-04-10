San Antonio restaurant El Sabrosito temporarily closes after being hit by vehicle

Facebook / El Sabrosito Mexican and American Restaurant
Converse eatery El Sabrosito is closed temporarily.
El Sabrosito, a longtime Mexican restaurant near Judson High School, has temporarily closed after being struck by a vehicle, according to its owners.
"We are deeply sorry to inform you that due to an unfortunate accident where a vehicle collided with the side of our building, we will be temporarily closed," an April 10 Facebook post from the business said. "Our team is working diligently to get inspectors in and restore the building to its operational state."
Residents of San Antonio's Converse suburb visit El Sabrosito, 9141 FM 78, for lengua guisada tacos and other Mexican and American specialties. Due to its proximity to Judson, the spot also is frequented by students seeking out pre-bell breakfast tacos.
The Current
reached out to the Converse Police Department for more information on the wreck, including the extent of the damage, but got no response by press time.
