Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio restaurant El Sabrosito temporarily closes after being hit by vehicle

'Our team is working diligently to get inspectors in and restore the building to its operational state,' the business said in an online post.

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Converse eatery El Sabrosito is closed temporarily. - Facebook / El Sabrosito Mexican and American Restaurant
Facebook / El Sabrosito Mexican and American Restaurant
Converse eatery El Sabrosito is closed temporarily.
El Sabrosito, a longtime Mexican restaurant near Judson High School, has temporarily closed after being struck by a vehicle, according to its owners.

"We are deeply sorry to inform you that due to an unfortunate accident where a vehicle collided with the side of our building, we will be temporarily closed," an April 10 Facebook post from the business said. "Our team is working diligently to get inspectors in and restore the building to its operational state."

Residents of San Antonio's Converse suburb visit El Sabrosito, 9141 FM 78, for lengua guisada tacos and other Mexican and American specialties. Due to its proximity to Judson, the spot also is frequented by students seeking out pre-bell breakfast tacos.

The Current reached out to the Converse Police Department for more information on the wreck, including the extent of the damage, but got no response by press time.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio favorite Ming’s opens new La Cantera location

By Nina Rangel

Ming’s at La Cantera Heights is now open.

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of April

By Nina Rangel

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of the month.

San Diego-based Barrio Dogg now serving 'Chicano comfort food' in San Antonio's Southtown

By Nina Rangel

San Diego-bawd Barrio Dogg has opened a restaurant in Southtown.

Jim's Restaurant, Pat Molak: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Pat Molak, co-founder of San Antonio mainstay Josephine Street, has died.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

Camp Hot Wells' extensive list of beer, wines and more offers good reason to soak your feet

By Ron Bechtol

Visitors can dip their feet in the free soaking pools outside the order window at Camp Hot Wells.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us