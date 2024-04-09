Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio favorite Ming’s opens new La Cantera location

The space seats 150 guests and is serving up familiar Ming’s menu items such as steamed bao buns, noodles and rice bowls.

By on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 2:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ming’s at La Cantera Heights is now open. - Tyler Smith for Ming's
Tyler Smith for Ming's
Ming’s at La Cantera Heights is now open.
Fans of hearty Asian comfort food can now snag that and more at the newest location of Ming’s, situated at La Cantera Heights. The shop, opened by Beijing native Ming Qian, is now operating in a soft opening capacity.

The 4,300-square-foot-space seats 150 guests and serves up Ming’s menu items such as steamed bao buns, noodles and rice bowls plus a new items such as loaded sloppy fries and a Bun of the Month. Ming's operates one other shop in Midtown, 914 E. Elmira St., which opened in 2020.
click to enlarge Ming's new location is serving up familiar menu items such as its popular rice bowls. - Tyler Smith for Ming's
Tyler Smith for Ming's
Ming's new location is serving up familiar menu items such as its popular rice bowls.
Also unique to this location is the cocktail bar, Jujube. Named after the owner’s favorite fruit, jujube is also known as Chinese date.

“I love how versatile jujube is,” owner Qian said in a statement. “You can eat jujubes fresh or dried. They’re naturally very sweet. They're red when ripe, which is the color of prosperity in Chinese culture. Jujube is joy and luck!”

Jujube’s cocktail program includes a namesake drink, the Jujube Old Fashioned, made with jujube-infused whiskey. Gin and rum lovers can check out the Empress Orchid, made with elderflower and lychee, or the Jade Hairpin, made with pandan-infused rum and coconut.

Ming's at La Cantera is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until its April 13 grand opening. Past the launch, it will expand its hours to 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Diego-based Barrio Dogg now serving 'Chicano comfort food' in San Antonio's Southtown

By Nina Rangel

San Diego-bawd Barrio Dogg has opened a restaurant in Southtown.

Jim's Restaurant, Pat Molak: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Pat Molak, co-founder of San Antonio mainstay Josephine Street, has died.

Woo Ri TeaHouse now serving Korean food, boba on San Antonio's Broadway corridor

By Nina Rangel

Woo Ri TeaHouse's bibimbap features a spicy gochujang vinaigrette.

Beloved San Antonio snack shop Jefferson Bodega shutting down

By Nina Rangel

Jefferson Bodega was known for sponsoring events such as block parties, fundraisers, pop-ups and markets.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

Camp Hot Wells' extensive list of beer, wines and more offers good reason to soak your feet

By Ron Bechtol

Visitors can dip their feet in the free soaking pools outside the order window at Camp Hot Wells.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us