San Antonio favorite Ming’s opens new La Cantera location

click to enlarge Tyler Smith for Ming's Ming’s at La Cantera Heights is now open.

click to enlarge Tyler Smith for Ming's Ming's new location is serving up familiar menu items such as its popular rice bowls.

Fans of hearty Asian comfort food can now snag that and more at the newest location of Ming’s, situated at La Cantera Heights. The shop, opened by Beijing native Ming Qian, is now operating in a soft opening capacity.The 4,300-square-foot-space seats 150 guests and serves up Ming’s menu items such as steamed bao buns, noodles and rice bowls plus a new items such as loaded sloppy fries and a Bun of the Month. Ming's operates one other shop in Midtown, 914 E. Elmira St., which opened in 2020.Also unique to this location is the cocktail bar, Jujube. Named after the owner’s favorite fruit, jujube is also known as Chinese date.“I love how versatile jujube is,” owner Qian said in a statement. “You can eat jujubes fresh or dried. They’re naturally very sweet. They're red when ripe, which is the color of prosperity in Chinese culture. Jujube is joy and luck!”Jujube’s cocktail program includes a namesake drink, the Jujube Old Fashioned, made with jujube-infused whiskey. Gin and rum lovers can check out the Empress Orchid, made with elderflower and lychee, or the Jade Hairpin, made with pandan-infused rum and coconut.Ming's at La Cantera is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until its April 13 grand opening. Past the launch, it will expand its hours to 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.