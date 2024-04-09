Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of April

Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of the month.

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will shut down at the end of the month due to an impasse with its landlord, the owner of the family friendly restaurant confirmed Tuesday.Managing partner Joey Boatright told thethat Dog & Pony's operating team couldn't come to an agreement with the landlord over a lease renewal for its space at 1481 S. Main St. However, he said fans can expect a new dining concept to take over the location in coming months."We certainly hope the new tenants will follow the same ethos we did, which really was about supporting local small businesses and the surrounding community," Boatright said.Dog & Pony Grill shared news of its closure in a Monday Instagram post, blaming the shutdown on "circumstances beyond our control."The restaurant opened in 2019 on a nearly two-acre footprint in downtown Boerne that boasts an outdoor dining area, playscape, basketball court, music stage, dance floor and dog park. The business became known for an extensive selection of local craft beers as well as themed events, vendor markets and live music.Those looking to grab one more beer or order of cheesy boudin eggrolls can do so 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.