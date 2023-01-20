Moses Rose's, Best Quality Daughter: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read food news story wasn't quite so lighthearted, however.
The top story may have taught some readers a new legal term — eminent domain — as a local bar owner struggles to keep his downtown drinkery from the clutches of the City. His bar stands in the way of progress being made on an upcoming Alamo Museum and Visitor Center, and the City of San Antonio could take his establishment from him if a resolution isn't met.
Read on to learn more.
- City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
- San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
- Bowling and entertainment center Pinstack to open second San Antonio location near the Rim
- Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
- Camp Hot Wells on San Antonio's Mission Reach teases opening in online posts
