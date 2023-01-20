Moses Rose's, Best Quality Daughter: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Best Quality Daughter Best Quality Daughter is located at the Pearl.

Most of our top food news stories this week focused on fun new tidbits for local foodies, including new concepts, extended menus and opening details.This week's most-read food news story wasn't quite so lighthearted, however.The top story may have taught some readers a new legal term — eminentdomain — as a local bar owner struggles to keep his downtown drinkery from the clutches of the City. His bar stands in the way of progress being made on an upcoming Alamo Museum and Visitor Center, and the City of San Antonio could take his establishment from him if a resolution isn't met.Read on to learn more.