Bowling and entertainment center Pinstack to open second San Antonio location near the Rim

The new location will open in February 2024, making San Antonio the first Texas city to have two Pinstacks.

By on Sat, Jan 14, 2023 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Pinstack locations include bowling alleys, rock climbing, laser tag and more. - Photo 8A Photography for Entertainment Properties Group Inc.
Photo 8A Photography for Entertainment Properties Group Inc.
Pinstack locations include bowling alleys, rock climbing, laser tag and more.
Popular bowling and entertainment chain Pinstack is opening a second San Antonio location, this one on the city's far North Side.

The new 53,360-square-foot Pinstack will be just north of the Rim shopping complex at 19238 I-10 West, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Expected to cost $9.5 million, the location be the Dallas-based chain's sixth in Texas.

Pinstack opened its first San Antonio location near the North Star Mall last February. Although details are light on what to expect from the new spot, the North Star Mall location, which is about the same size as the planned Rim complex, features 28 bowling lanes, rock climbing, laser tag and an arcade area, along with a restaurant and full bar.

Construction on San Antonio's second Pinstack is set to start in April and wrap up in February 2024, according to the company's filing. Once open, San Antonio will be the only city in Texas with two Pinstacks.

