San Antonio's new Creamery complex to host latte-art throwdown next week

Unsplash / Armin Lotfi
The Creamery's upcoming latte-art contest will feature more than 30 baristas.
North-of-downtown food and nightlife complex The Creamery
will host a latte-art throwdown Thursday, May 23, pitting 32 baristas against each other for cash prizes and bragging rights.
The event will take place at the entertainment site's outdoor pavilion. Admission will begin at 6 p.m., and the first pour will go down at 7 p.m. The first-, second- and third-place contestants will split a $1,000 cash pot.
DJs from The Creamery's Easy Baby ultra-lounge
will spin tunes, while the complex's seafood spot Hook
, coffee haven Crème
and swanky Amelia lounge
will provide complementary bites. Guests also will be able to get drinks from cocktail stations.
While the competition is free to watch, attendees must RSVP online
to get a raffle ticket for door prizes and to access free food and drinks.
Baristas can register to compete at the same link, but should be prepared to pay $15 to enter. The competition brackets are limited to the first 32 who enter.
The Creamery is located at 875 E. Ashby Place.
