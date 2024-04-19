Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Retro-style basement nightspot Easy Baby opens at San Antonio's Creamery complex

The space features a dimly lit bar with an elevated DJ booth, sleek seating and classic records adorning the walls.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Easy Baby is now open in the basement of mixed-use development The Creamery District. - Courtesy Photo / The Creamery District
Courtesy Photo / The Creamery District
Easy Baby is now open in the basement of mixed-use development The Creamery District.
Nightspot Easy Baby is now serving cocktails and retro vibes in The Creamery District, becoming the fourth concept to open inside the Pearl-area mixed-use site.

Easy Baby quietly opened last week at The Creamery, located at 875 East Ashby Place, its ownership group said in a statement. Its launch follows those of seafood-focused Hook, Amelia Tapas & Wine and Creme Coffee.

Easy Baby occupies the space beneath Amelia, meaning guests must navigate past velour couches and remnants of vintage machinery to reach its hidden and curtained entrance. The basement space features a dimly lit bar with an elevated DJ booth, sleek seating and classic records adorning the walls.

The nightspot's array of throwback cocktails includes drinks popular from the 1970s through the early 2000s, such as the Cosmopolitan and the espresso martini, according to the owners. More adventurous drinkers can try a Penicillin cocktail — a Scotch whisky-based tipple with ginger, honey syrup and fresh lemon juice — or a classic vodka martini with a caviar bump.

The retro-style libations are matched by generational playlists spun nightly by live DJs. The current weekly music schedule includes tunes from DJ Donnie Dee on Thursday, DJ Islo on Friday and DJ Ayer on Saturday, according to the owners.

Easy Baby is open 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday with music starting at 10 p.m. The dress code is listed as "elevated casual attire."

April 17, 2024

