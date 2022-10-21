The Boardwalk, Be Kind & Rewind: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28.

The's most-read food news this week largely focused on new projects under development in the Alamo City's culinary and nightlife scene.Much-anticipated retro nightclub Be Kind & Rewind will debut next week, and lots of readers dropped by to check out our totally tubular preview. Plenty more delved into plans for a new East Side food truck park, while news of a future Chick-fil-A location in Cibolo and the reopening of the renovated Southerleigh at Pearl also grabbed readers' attention.The lone sad bit of news among the week's top food stories centered around the abrupt closure of Truth Pizzeria, a Napoletano-style pie shop east of downtown.