The Boardwalk, Be Kind & Rewind: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Much-anticipated retro nightclub Be Kind & Rewind will debut next week, and lots of readers dropped by to check out our totally tubular preview. Plenty more delved into plans for a new East Side food truck park, while news of a future Chick-fil-A location in Cibolo and the reopening of the renovated Southerleigh at Pearl also grabbed readers' attention.
The lone sad bit of news among the week's top food stories centered around the abrupt closure of Truth Pizzeria, a Napoletano-style pie shop east of downtown.
- New two-story food truck park coming to San Antonio's East Side
- San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week
- Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo
- East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed
- After renovations, San Antonio brewery and restaurant Southerleigh will reopen Monday