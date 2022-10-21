The Boardwalk, Be Kind & Rewind: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The Current's most-read food news this week largely focused on new projects under development in the Alamo City's culinary and nightlife scene.

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28.
Much-anticipated retro nightclub Be Kind & Rewind will debut next week, and lots of readers dropped by to check out our totally tubular preview. Plenty more delved into plans for a new East Side food truck park, while news of a future Chick-fil-A location in Cibolo and the reopening of the renovated Southerleigh at Pearl also grabbed readers' attention.

The lone sad bit of news among the week's top food stories centered around the abrupt closure of Truth Pizzeria, a Napoletano-style pie shop east of downtown.
Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

