Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo

Instagram / cfaleonsprings
Chick-fil-A's Leon Springs location opened last year.
Next year, residents of nearby Cibolo will get a Chick-fil-A location to call their own, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
The proposed restaurant at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet and include a drive-thru, according to the filing. Work on the $1.2 million project will begin next summer with completion expected in December 2023.
The project will be the latest super-sized Alamo City store for the Georgia-based chicken chain.
A 6,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A is under development inside downtown’s Rand Building
, and a 5,000-square-foot outpost at 24503 Interstate 10 West in Leon Springs opened earlier this year
.
