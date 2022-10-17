Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo

The new store at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet.

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 10:10 am

Chick-fil-A's Leon Springs location opened last year. - Instagram / cfaleonsprings
Instagram / cfaleonsprings
Chick-fil-A's Leon Springs location opened last year.
Next year, residents of nearby Cibolo will get a Chick-fil-A location to call their own, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The proposed restaurant at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet and include a drive-thru, according to the filing. Work on the $1.2 million project will begin next summer with completion expected in December 2023.

The project will be the latest super-sized Alamo City store for the Georgia-based chicken chain.

A  6,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A is under development inside downtown’s Rand Building, and a 5,000-square-foot outpost at 24503 Interstate 10 West in Leon Springs opened earlier this year.

Food & Drink Slideshows

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

