Veteran's Day Discounts, Burger Boy vs. Chik-Fil-A: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Thanksgiving feasts at local restaurants and new Cuban fusion spot Paladar also made our top food news this week.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 12:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Burger Boy took to social media to poke fun at fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A. - X / Burger Boy
X / Burger Boy
Burger Boy took to social media to poke fun at fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A.
This week's most-read Current food news ran the gamut, but it's all positive, which is a sweet way to round out the week.

Let's jump in.

Our most-visited article highlighted spots that offered military members free food and discounts on Veterans Day, while the runner-up piece shared details about a cheeky social media post from local brand Burger Boy.

Next was a roundup of SA eateries offering Thanksgiving Day feasts, then our weekly Little Bites column, which covers spicy food-news tidbits. Last, but certainly not least, a story on a new Cuban fusion spot rounded out the week's most-read food stories.

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals for take-out or dine-in

By Nina Rangel

Central Market is selling six different chef-prepared meals for the big day.

Here are 50-plus San Antonio-owned coffee spots to support on Starbucks’ Red Cup Day

By Nina Rangel

Mila Coffee is one of 50 locally-owned coffee spots we rounded up.

San Antonio burger favorite Tycoon Flats opens second location

By Nina Rangel

Tycoon Flats is now serving its Double Ize Box Burger and others at a new Austin Highway location.

San Antonio's Rios Southtown Barbacoa relocating to new digs

By Nina Rangel

Rios Southtown Barbacoa will leave its Probandt Street home in December.

Also in Food & Drink

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us