These San Antonio restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals for take-out or dine-in

Sari Sari Restaurant, Market & Bakery, Davila's BBQ and Perry's Steakhouse are among those offering Turkey Day feasts to-go.

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Central Market is selling six different chef-prepared meals for the big day. - Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Central Market is selling six different chef-prepared meals for the big day.
If the thought of cooking for — and cleaning up after — extended family for Thanksgiving brings on an early bout of the winter blues, fear not. Plenty of San Antonio restaurants are trying to ease the pain by offering pre-prepared holiday meals for take-out or dine-in.

Let’s take a look.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk’s Argentinian restaurant Dorrego’s will host a Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Traditionalists can tuck into familiar Thanksgiving staples such as herbed oven-roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing and pumpkin pie. The menu also includes a cold bar with peel-and-eat shrimp, smoked salmon, pancakes and an omelet station. Tickets run $75 for adults and $29 for children. 150 E. Houston St., (210) 230-8454, dorregos.com.

Zocca Cuisine D’Italia inside downtown’s Westin Riverwalk will host both Thanksgiving brunch and dinner. The feasts will feature Turkey Day specialties such as roasted pumpkin soup, citrus brined turkey roulade and bourbon-caramel apple cheesecake. Brunch will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m., while dinner will take place 5-10 p.m. Reservations for both are available on Zocca’s OpenTable account. 420 W. Market St., (210) 224-6500, zoccariverwalk.com.

click to enlarge Seguin-based Davila’s BBQ is serving up whole feasts as well as individual plates. - Courtesy Photo / Davila's BBQ
Courtesy Photo / Davila's BBQ
Seguin-based Davila’s BBQ is serving up whole feasts as well as individual plates.
Seguin-based Davila’s BBQ is offering whole feasts including turkeys and sides as well as individual turkey and dressing plates. Turkey plates — available for dine-in or to-go — include sliced mesquite-smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a roll for $13.99. Diners can also snag a whole dinner to-go, complete with a 12-14-pound smoked whole bird, sides, gravy and a gallon of sweet tea for $98.99. Davila’s BBQ won't be open on Thanksgiving, but the turkey plate is available onsite daily leading up to the holiday, and whole feasts are now available for online order. 418 W. Kingsbury St., (830) 379-5566, toasttab.com/davilas-bbq.

Hotel Emma's American eatery Supper will host an 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day buffet with a full raw bar in addition to the expected turkey and sides. Developed by Executive Chef Ned Elliott, the items will include roasted turkey breast with giblet gravy, branzino with salsa verde, scalloped potatoes, candied yams and an array of fall salads. The raw bar will feature East Coast oysters topped with a balsamic jalapeño mignonette, classic crab claws and spicy shrimp cocktail. To top off the meal, Supper will also offer freshly baked pies including pumpkin, apple and chocolate-pecan. Tickets start at $95 per person, and kids under 10 years old will eat for $35. 136 E. Grayson St., (877) 524-0031, supperatemma.com.

Antlers Lodge at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa will offer a four-course meal for the holiday featuring a selection of entrees. Among the main courses: Shiner-brined smoked pork loin, brie-apricot turkey roulade and garlic- and herb-roasted prime rib. Each table will receive family-style servings of traditional holiday side dishes including Havarti whipped potato puree, Hatch chile cornbread dressing and maple-glazed sweet potatoes. The specials will be available 1-6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The meal runs $97 for adults or $75 for seniors. A special a la carte menu will be available for children. Reservations are required. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, (210) 767-7999, hyatt.com.

Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals for the big day, including pies, tamales, casseroles, smoked ham and roasted turkey — all available for pick-up. The grocer's Traditional Turkey Meal serves six to eight people and features an oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, whipped potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce. Central Market is accepting online  orders until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. 4821 Broadway, (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com.
click to enlarge Perry’s Steakhouse is offering individual and family-sized meal options to go. - Courtesy Photo / Perry's Steakhouse
Courtesy Photo / Perry's Steakhouse
Perry’s Steakhouse is offering individual and family-sized meal options to go.
Perry’s Steakhouse is providing individual and family-sized meal options to-go. The individual smoked turkey breast meal includes butternut squash soup or honey crisp apple salad, sliced smoked turkey breast, pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread for $49. The family meal includes four-person portions of the same items for $149. Pre-orders for cold, heat-and-eat meals are available for pickup November 22-23. Pre-orders for hot, ready-to-serve meals are available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Folks can also snag the individual meals at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 22200, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com.

Sari Sari Restaurant, Market & Bakery is offering catering packages of its savory Filipino eats for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Choose from entrees such as deep-fried pork belly, chicken or pork adobo and garlic fried rice. Each entree package feeds six to eight people. The restaurant will take preorders until Sunday, Nov. 19, and customers can pick up orders 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 5700 Wurzbach Road, (210) 647-7274, sari-sari-satx.com.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

