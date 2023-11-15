These San Antonio restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals for take-out or dine-in

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Central Market Central Market is selling six different chef-prepared meals for the big day.

If the thought of cooking for — and cleaning up after — extended family for Thanksgiving brings on an early bout of the winter blues, fear not. Plenty of San Antonio restaurants are trying to ease the pain by offering pre-prepared holiday meals for take-out or dine-in.Let’s take a look.’s Argentinian restaurantwill host a Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Traditionalists can tuck into familiar Thanksgiving staples such as herbed oven-roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing and pumpkin pie. The menu also includes a cold bar with peel-and-eat shrimp, smoked salmon, pancakes and an omelet station. Tickets run $75 for adults and $29 for children.inside downtown’swill host both Thanksgiving brunch and dinner. The feasts will feature Turkey Day specialties such as roasted pumpkin soup, citrus brined turkey roulade and bourbon-caramel apple cheesecake. Brunch will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m., while dinner will take place 5-10 p.m. Reservations for both are available on Zocca’s OpenTable account.Seguin-basedis offering whole feasts including turkeys and sides as well as individual turkey and dressing plates. Turkey plates — available for dine-in or to-go — include sliced mesquite-smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a roll for $13.99. Diners can also snag a whole dinner to-go, complete with a 12-14-pound smoked whole bird, sides, gravy and a gallon of sweet tea for $98.99. Davila’s BBQ won't be open on Thanksgiving, but the turkey plate is available onsite daily leading up to the holiday, and whole feasts are now available for online order.American eaterywill host an 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day buffet with a full raw bar in addition to the expected turkey and sides. Developed by Executive Chef Ned Elliott, the items will include roasted turkey breast with giblet gravy, branzino with salsa verde, scalloped potatoes, candied yams and an array of fall salads. The raw bar will feature East Coast oysters topped with a balsamic jalapeño mignonette, classic crab claws and spicy shrimp cocktail. To top off the meal, Supper will also offer freshly baked pies including pumpkin, apple and chocolate-pecan. Tickets start at $95 per person, and kids under 10 years old will eat for $35.atwill offer a four-course meal for the holiday featuring a selection of entrees. Among the main courses: Shiner-brined smoked pork loin, brie-apricot turkey roulade and garlic- and herb-roasted prime rib. Each table will receive family-style servings of traditional holiday side dishes including Havarti whipped potato puree, Hatch chile cornbread dressing and maple-glazed sweet potatoes. The specials will be available 1-6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The meal runs $97 for adults or $75 for seniors. A special a la carte menu will be available for children. Reservations are required.is offering six different chef-prepared meals for the big day, including pies, tamales, casseroles, smoked ham and roasted turkey — all available for pick-up. The grocer's Traditional Turkey Meal serves six to eight people and features an oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, whipped potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce. Central Market is accepting online orders until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.is providing individual and family-sized meal options to-go. The individual smoked turkey breast meal includes butternut squash soup or honey crisp apple salad, sliced smoked turkey breast, pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread for $49. The family meal includes four-person portions of the same items for $149. Pre-orders for cold, heat-and-eat meals are available for pickup November 22-23. Pre-orders for hot, ready-to-serve meals are available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Folks can also snag the individual meals at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.is offering catering packages of its savory Filipino eats for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Choose from entrees such as deep-fried pork belly, chicken or pork adobo and garlic fried rice. Each entree package feeds six to eight people. The restaurant will take preorders until Sunday, Nov. 19, and customers can pick up orders 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.