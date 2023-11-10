Little Bites: Lonesome Rose anniversary menu, all-day breakfast at The Hayden and more

click to enlarge The
Oscar Moreno
The Lonesome Rose will offer a variety of food and drink specials for its five-year anniversary celebration Nov. 15-19.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
St. Mary’s Strip honky-tonk The Lonesome Rose
will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a herd of live music acts, drinks and limited-time food specials beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15. On the menu are items like pizza logs served with a ghost pepper marinara sauce, poutine topped with garlic cheddar cheese curds and pickled veggies. The specialty menu, which is available through Sunday, Nov. 19, was developed by Javi Gutierrez, owner of pit beef sandwich pop-up Buddy’s Big Trouble. 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
has partnered with SAMMinistries
to celebrate “BeerGiving,” a 22-year anniversary celebration and food drive to garner food aid and support for people without homes and at risk of being homeless. For each food or toiletry item donated on Saturday, Nov. 18, individuals will receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win prizes like gift cards and beer-branded merchandise. In addition to its a la carte menu, Flying Saucer will offer a turkey dinner platter — complete with green bean casserole, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy — and specialty drafts from 11 a.m. to midnight. 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com
.
South Texas-Jewish delicatessen spot The Hayden
has begun offering breakfast all day as part of its expanded daily menu available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays after brunch from 3-9 p.m. Previously morning-exclusive dishes like the Barbacoa Omelet, Peach-Blueberry Pancake Short Stack and Chicken and Latke Waffle dish can now be enjoyed all day at both the newer Alon Market location and OG Broadway spot. Multiple locations, thehaydensa.com
.
Canine-centric beer garden Texas Dog Co.
is hosting a Friendsgiving Brunch fit for the entire family this Sunday, Nov. 12. Tickets can be reserved via presale for $30
or for $40 at the door the day of the event. Each ticket includes a mimosa bucket, a cup of menudo, a breakfast burrito, access to an omelette and pancake bar and pastries. They’ll also be tuning in to the Cowboys vs. Giants game at 3 p.m. and the Spurs vs. Heat game at 6 p.m. The Friendsgiving Brunch begins at noon. 4302 Hyatt Place Dr., texasdog.co
.
Seasonal menu and drink items will land soon at Carraba’s Italian Grill
. Beginning Nov. 14, the Italian-American cuisine chain will begin serving fare like the Mezzaluna Fritte and Rigatoni Al Forno — two pasta dishes that feature a creamy tomato sauce and whole lotta cheese — a Short Rib Masala served over garlic mashed potatoes and a Cannoli Cake dessert for two. Carraba’s is also running a gift card promotion through Dec. 31 that gives visitors a $10 bonus to use on future dining visits when purchasing $50 worth or more of Carraba’s gift cards in-house. 12507 I-10 West, (210) 694-4191, carrabbas.com
.
The Texas Cultural Foundation
has announced the date and time for its first ever Indian Street Food Bazaar
. The Desi culture and culinary festival is slated for Saturday, March 24, 2024 from 4-11 p.m. at Hemisfair. The event promises a “sensory journey through the vibrant world of Indian street food, culture, and entertainment.” Booking for food, arts, nonprofits and other business vendors will begin in December. (210) 816-1324, texasculturalfoundation.org
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed