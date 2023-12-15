LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Fred's Fish Fry Lawsuit, Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Apparently, local readers craved updates about Fred's Fish Fry, the homespun restaurant chain famous for its low-priced seafood and deserted parking lots.

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 1:35 pm

click to enlarge Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.
San Antonio residents have a strange obsession with Fred's Fish Fry, the homespun restaurant chain famous for its rock-bottom prices and largely empty parking lots.

Case in point: the Current's two most-read stories this week involved the intellectual property dispute between Fred's and various online retailers who sold a parody San Antonio Spurs jersey with the the chain's logo featured as the team's name sponsor. In the fallout from the lawsuit, the local designer who created the mashup lost his job.

But news junkies cannot subsist on fish and white bread alone, so plenty also read our latest Assclown Alert column, which chronicles Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to punish GOP lawmakers who didn't support the school voucher bill he crisscrossed the state trying to promote. Observers noted that the governor's revenge tour is likely to meet with a similar lack of success.

10. Joost de Vries out as CEO of San Antonio startup DeLorean

9. San Antonio Express-News retirements cut paper's photo staff by 1/3

8. San Antonio Zoo to expand savanna habitat, add elevated walkway and rentable lodge

7. Scientist files to run against San Antonio-Austin Rep. Chip Roy

6. Pro-Palestinian protesters march to San Antonio mayor's home, demand ceasefire resolution

5. San Antonio teen shot by police officer in McDonald's parking lot arrested again

4. San Antonio councilman goes viral for wishing Nicki Minaj happy birthday at meeting

3. Assclown Alert: Playing the revenge game with five-time loser Greg Abbott

2. Fred’s Fish Fry sues over San Antonio Spurs jerseys for copyright violation

1. San Antonio artist behind Fred's Fish Fry jersey loses job after employer named in lawsuit

