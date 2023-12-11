San Antonio Zoo to expand savanna habitat, add elevated walkway and rentable lodge

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo A new barn with extra space will allow the zoo to begin a breeding program for its reticulated giraffes.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo The zoo's new Spekboom Lodge will be the only overnight experience to include giraffes at an AZA-accredited zoo in Texas.

The San Antonio Zoo has released details for the development of its savanna habitat, which include a rentable lodge, additional viewing areas and extra space for the animals.As part of the new development, the zoo plans to open the private Spekboom Lodge, which will be available for guests to rent overnight, offering a new way to experience the various fauna of the African grasslands. The lodge will feature a primary suite, kitchenette, living area, kids' bunk beds and an outdoor patio. When it opens, it will be the only overnight experience to include giraffes at an AZA-accredited zoo in Texas.The overall expansion will also combine the former elephant habitat and existing giraffe savanna to increase habitat space for the animals by 126%. This new habitat will showcase a variety of savanna species like plains zebras, sitatungas, dama gazelles, ostriches, white storks, East African crowned cranes and more.New walkways for both humans and animals are also underway, allowing for new viewing areas and additional roaming space between the giraffe and rhino yards, permitting the savanna species between the two areas.Renovations also include the addition of a large two-story barn for giraffes, allowing zoo-goers to view the animals even when they are inside. The extra space in the new barn will also enable the zoo to begin a breeding program for its reticulated giraffes."Guests will be able to view and explore the savanna in entirely new ways, offering first-time-ever views and even more animals to observe and learn about," Tim Morrow, President and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, said in a press statement.“Visitors can look forward to a remarkable journey through diverse ecosystems and an up-close encounter with some of Africa's most iconic species.”The savanna expansion is set to open sometime in 2024.