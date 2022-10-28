Migrant Flights, Erik Cantu: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Details about the city's multiple Día de los Muertos celebrations and more homophonic shenanigans by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also grabbed readers' attentions.

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge James Ramos, a friend of Erik Cantu, speaks to protesters earlier this month in front of the San Antonio Police Department's headquarters. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
James Ramos, a friend of Erik Cantu, speaks to protesters earlier this month in front of the San Antonio Police Department's headquarters.
From more revelations about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flights to an update on the condition of police shooting victim Erik Cantu, it was a busy news week in San Antonio.

The Current's most-read stories covered a lot of ground, including the two aforementioned developments. However, they also included details about the city's multiple Día de los Muertos celebrations, a new study on how safe Texas truly is and more transphobic shenanigans by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

The rundown follows.

10. Lawyer for San Antonio teen Erik Cantu wants Justice Department to investigate police shooting

9. San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor

8. Four ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio this year

7. John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm

6. New poll gives Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surprisingly narrow lead over Beto O'Rourke

5. India Fest celebrates Indian culture with food and fun at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall on Saturday

4. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz retweets personal info of transgender preschool teacher

3. Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds

2. Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving

1. Text messages raise questions about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's part in DeSantis' migrant flights

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

Trending

Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds

By Michael Karlis

The new report looked not just at crime stats but disaster preparedness and crime safety.

John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean Next Generation Motors will begin assembly on the Model JZD in January.

UTSA among the best universities for granting bachelors degrees to Hispanic students

By Michael Karlis

UTSA ranked No. 8 in the quantity of bachelors degrees and No. 13 in the quantity of masters degrees conferred to Hispanic students at four-year institutions.

Women at San Antonio's UIW accuse school's athletics program of 'inequality and inequity'

By Michael Karlis

The two soccers players allege that the team was forced to travel 500 miles by bus to a match in Louisiana while the school chartered a plane for the football team.

Also in News

Texas pulls $359.6 million out of prison system to continue funding Greg Abbott's border crackdown

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Gov. Abbott has made a hardline immigration policy a key part of his reelection campaign.

South Texas Border Patrol agent accidentally shows porn during presentation to middle schoolers

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the McAllen Police Department are investigating the incident.

College voters held back by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

Students walk past signs promoting early voting at the University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday.

Little improved Texas grid still vulnerable to winter weather, new federal report says

By Michael Karlis

There would be an excess demand of 18,100 megawatts if the state faces a scenario similar to Winter Storm Uri, according to a new report.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us