San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor

The package is part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

By on Sun, Oct 23, 2022 at 7:37 am

click to enlarge The largest share of the new funding headed to San Antonio will go to expanding the I-35 corridor. - In Your Eyes Photography
In Your Eyes Photography
The largest share of the new funding headed to San Antonio will go to expanding the I-35 corridor.
Bexar County will get $2.5 billion for key highway projects as part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Most of that money will go to expanding the Interstate 35 northeast corridor, which connects San Antonio and Austin. Another $40 million will be used to widen FM 1516 in the fast-growing suburb of Converse.

"This historic funding for transportation projects will help us make our roads and highways in Bexar County more efficient and safer for drivers in the community," said Cuellar, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. "By investing in our county's infrastructure, we can ensure public safety and that our communities will continue to grow and prosper."

Cuellar, a Democrat whose district includes San Antonio's far East side, helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year that has so far awarded Texas $8 billion in transportation funding.

"This funding comes at a very critical time as Bexar County continues to see phenomenal growth and development," said outgoing Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. "With more businesses and people moving to San Antonio every day, transportation will continue to be a vital focus."

Word of Bexar County's infrastructure package comes weeks after the Texas Department of Transportation requested funding for additional Amtrak rail service along the I-35 corridor. If approved, that proposal would also be funded by the Biden's infrastructure bill.

News Slideshows

A 1929 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale

A San Antonio mid-century gem built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protege is now for sale
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

October 19, 2022

