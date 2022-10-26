Despite tough-on-crime claims, Texas ranks as one of most dangerous U.S. states, study finds

Texas' high poverty rate and lack of natural disaster relief are among the reasons for the state's low ranking.

The new report looked not just at crime stats but disaster preparedness and crime safety.
The new report looked not just at crime stats but disaster preparedness and crime safety.
Despite an abundance of TV ads by incumbent politicians claiming they're securing the border and cracking down on crime, Texas ranks among the nation's most dangerous states, according to a new study.

That report by personal finance site WalletHub ranks Texas as No. 4 most dangerous state even though it boasts the highest number of police officers per capita.

Key to understanding WalletHub's findings is that its definition of "dangerous" is based on more than just crime stats. Its researchers determined the rankings using 53 key metrics, including personal and residential safety, disaster preparedness and financial safety.

Texas ranked among the bottom 10 in all three categories, leading to the Lone Star State's fourth-from-the-bottom ranking. The state's high poverty rate, nation-leading percentage of people without health insurance and inadequate funding for natural disaster relief all contributed to its abysmal spot.

Louisiana earned the title of Most Dangerous State in the Nation, while Mississippi and Arkansas slotted in at second and third to last, respectively. Similar to Texas, those states spend little money creating a safety net for residents.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont ranked as the safest U.S. state.

Although Texas slotted in at the ass-end of WalletHub's report, a separate analysis by the company named San Antonio as one of the safest big city's in the state. So, there's that.

