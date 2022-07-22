River Walk Brawl, Operation Lone Star Death: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Political bad ideas and weird news made up the lion's share of this week's news, but we also ran a profile of the San Antonio Missions' enthusiastic new batboy.

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge At one point during the brawl a patron hits another man in the head with a chair. - Twitter / @UTSABootleg
Twitter / @UTSABootleg
At one point during the brawl a patron hits another man in the head with a chair.
The Current's most-read stories this week were a mixed bag of political bad ideas and weird news with a little arts, sports and music coverage thrown in for good measure.

The story that garnered the most reads falls into the aforementioned weird news category and involves a brawl erupting at a River Walk restaurant after a patron was unhappy with his bill. Hey, we've all been overcharged at touristy restaurants, but most of us handle it with a little more decorum, right?

On the opposite end of the spectrum, lots of people read our profile of new San Antonio Missions batboy "Big Mike" Garcia, a special addition to the team whose enthusiasm and can-do spirit has won over players, staff and fans alike.

10. Travel+Leisure ranks Alamo City among top U.S. cities — and Visit San Antonio gets a little too excited

9. San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

8. Coheed and Cambria's fierce prog-metal dominated the San Antonio area's Whitewater Amphitheater

7. Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's focus on fentanyl comes as he looks to deflect from his failures

6. New book painstakingly recreates the mysterious San Antonio landmark Miraflores

5. Northeast San Antonio residents say neighborhood being terrorized by naked man

4. San Antonio man whose carwash was robbed tries to quell Internet accusations against wrong woman

3. CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

2. Guardsman from San Antonio dies while carrying out Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star

1. San Antonio River Walk brawl started by customer pissed off about his bill captured on video

