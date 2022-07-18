San Antonio River Walk brawl started by customer pissed off about his bill captured on video

The patron was wrapping up dinner at the Republic of Texas restaurant when he grew irate over his bill, according to the daily. After the argument escalated, the man reportedly began throwing punches, leading to a full-scale brawl on the river.
In a video posted on Twitter, at least six men can be seen throwing punches, with one patron hitting another over the head with a chair. The melee caught the interest of a passing Go Rio River Cruise, which stopped as riders caught the carnage on video.
The incident garnered attention on Twitter, with some users speculating that the waiter didn’t bring enough shredded cheese. Others commented on the tour guide’s decision to stop the boat and watch the altercation play out.
When they don’t bring the shredded cheese fast enough…#Puro #Riverwalk #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/yXP7K28lD3— BootlegBentley (@UTSABootleg) July 18, 2022
In the video, San Antonio police officers can be seen tackling two of the men involved in the fight, bringing it to a close. According to the Express-News, a 30-year-old man was arrested on assault charges, and no significant injuries were reported.
