San Antonio River Walk brawl started by customer pissed off about his bill captured on video

The melee caught the interest of a passing Go Rio River Cruise, which stopped as riders shot video of the carnage.

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 12:20 pm

click to enlarge At one point during the brawl a patron hits another man in the head with a chair. - TWITTER / @UTSABOOTLEG
Twitter / @UTSABootleg
At one point during the brawl a patron hits another man in the head with a chair.
A brawl broke out at a popular River Walk eatery Friday when an enraged patron got physical with staff members after receiving his bill, the Express-News reports.

The patron was wrapping up dinner at the Republic of Texas restaurant when he grew irate over his bill, according to the daily. After the argument escalated, the man reportedly began throwing punches, leading to a full-scale brawl on the river.

In a video posted on Twitter, at least six men can be seen throwing punches, with one patron hitting another over the head with a chair. The melee caught the interest of a passing Go Rio River Cruise, which stopped as riders caught the carnage on video.
The incident garnered attention on Twitter, with some users speculating that the waiter didn’t bring enough shredded cheese. Others commented on the tour guide’s decision to stop the boat and watch the altercation play out.

In the video, San Antonio police officers can be seen tackling two of the men involved in the fight, bringing it to a close. According to the Express-News, a 30-year-old man was arrested on assault charges, and no significant injuries were reported.

