Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

The warning follows a recent report by the Anti-Defamation League labeling Texas as a hotbed for antisemitism and hate groups.

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 1:46 pm

click to enlarge Texas DPS is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Texas DPS is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity.
As fighting escalates following Saturday's attack on Israel by Hamas militants , the Texas Department of Public Safety is warning residents to be on the lookout for threats against members of the Lone Star State's Jewish community.

In a written statement, DPS officials said they're unaware of specific or credible threats. Even so, they're concerned the conflict could "inspire homegrown violent extremists and foreign terrorist organizations in the United States to target the Jewish community and institutions associated with Israel outside the Middle East.”

DPS urged those who encounter suspicious activity to contact authorities. People can make anonymous tips to the state's iWatchTexas program online or by calling (844) 643-2251.
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order expediting distribution of $4 million in taxpayer funds to secure Jewish schools, synagogues and organizations across the state. At least 175,655 Jews currently reside in Texas.

A recent Anti-Defamation League study labeled Texas as a hotbed for antisemitism and hate groups. The report was based on three years of data on white supremacist, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ activity, according to the authors.

The Lone Star State tallied the country’s fifth-highest number of antisemitic incidents last year — the same time period that the ADL recored its highest-ever number of such instances nationwide.

Antisemitic incidents in Texas are also up 89% since 2021, according to ADL's analysis, and Bexar County experienced 30 incidents of anti-semitism last year.

