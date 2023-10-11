Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

In a written statement, DPS officials said they're unaware of specific or credible threats. Even so, they're concerned the conflict could "inspire homegrown violent extremists and foreign terrorist organizations in the United States to target the Jewish community and institutions associated with Israel outside the Middle East.”
DPS urged those who encounter suspicious activity to contact authorities. People can make anonymous tips to the state's iWatchTexas program online or by calling (844) 643-2251.
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order expediting distribution of $4 million in taxpayer funds to secure Jewish schools, synagogues and organizations across the state. At least 175,655 Jews currently reside in Texas.
LATEST NEWS: DPS Urges Texans to Report Suspicious Activity After Recent Attacks Against Israel— Texas DPS (@TxDPS) October 10, 2023
AUSTIN – @TxDPS is responding to Gov. @GregAbbott_TX's directive this week to work with local partners & federal intelligence agencies on heightened public safety measures... (cont.) pic.twitter.com/SDpOhTp3oD
A recent Anti-Defamation League study labeled Texas as a hotbed for antisemitism and hate groups. The report was based on three years of data on white supremacist, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ activity, according to the authors.
The Lone Star State tallied the country’s fifth-highest number of antisemitic incidents last year — the same time period that the ADL recored its highest-ever number of such instances nationwide.
Antisemitic incidents in Texas are also up 89% since 2021, according to ADL's analysis, and Bexar County experienced 30 incidents of anti-semitism last year.
